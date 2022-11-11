For 66 years, the Stewardson Lions Club has been serving its community and helping those in need. Today, the club remains dedicated to continuing its mission of supporting and improving the Stewardson community.
Lions Club District 1-M Governor and 3rd Vice President of the Stewardson Lions Club Scott Friese has lived in Stewardson since he moved there from neighboring Strasburg with his parents in 1963 when he was just 9-months-old.
Since moving to the area, Friese has been an active member of the Lions Club for 30 years, and he continues to support his local club, as well as the entire 1-M district that he represents, which includes 52 clubs across 23 counties.
Friese said the Lions Club has worked with just about every charitable group or organization in Stewardson over the years.
One of these organizations is C.O.W.S, or the Community Organization Working for Stewardson. C.O.W.S. is a non-profit organization that is run by volunteers who work to improve the town in ways that are either difficult to afford or require volunteers for completion.
In addition to C.O.W.S, Friese said the club also works with the American Legion, the Stewardson Fire Department, and the Stewardson Historical Museum.
The club raises money for causes and groups like these through its various fundraising events.
“We have two pancake breakfasts, soup supper, and we have two tractor pulls,” Friese said.
The club’s pancake and sausage breakfasts are usually held on the first Saturday in March and the last Saturday in September.
The club’s next tractor pulls will take place in Stewardson June 27 and Aug. 27.
The club recently added to their list of fundraising events with the “Pedal the Prairie,” which is scheduled for July 29.
“We have a bicycle ride. We started that last year,” Friese said. “We have a 6-,10- and 14-mile back ride bike ride out through the country, and then we come through town, and we pick three or four interesting points to stop in town here. Then we have a little drawing after and stuff.”
Friese said that although the event started just last year, the turnout has already been impressive.
Last year, the ride took participants one a tour of Stewardson, which included an old building that used to be a school, the location where the town’s opera house used to be, a building that used to be a hospital, and the Stewardson Historical Museum.
According to Friese, the club raises an average of roughly $15,000 a year for the local community.
The club will be organizing another event in December in which the club will provide gift baskets for Stewardson families in need during the holiday season.
“We’ll distribute baskets to about 100 different households here in town," he said. It is scheduled for Dec. 17.
Although it was difficult for him to choose from the many events the club hosts every year, Friese said his favorites are the pancake and sausage breakfast and the tractor pull.
However, Friese said he also enjoyed the annual homecoming celebration that used to take place in Stewardson on a yearly basis.
“We used to have a fall festival homecoming. We haven’t had that for the last two or three years,” he said.
Friese attributes the traditions end to both the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasing difficulty finding queen candidates for Miss Stewardson.
Sixty six years after the Lions Club first came to Stewardson, its membership has remained fairly consistent. Friese said the club currently has 27 members.
“It’s down slightly. We’ve probably had as many as 40 at one point, and then we’ve also been down to maybe 22,” Friese said. “It’s been pretty steady – between 25 and 30 for the last 10 or 15 years.”
Before becoming the District 1-M Governor last year, Friese served as the club’s secretary for 17-18 years, so he is quite familiar with the numbers of members in the club over the years.
“I gave it up because I’m district governor,” Friese said.
Before ever becoming a member of the club three decades ago, Friese said he already benefited from the club at a very young age.
“I have benefited from Lions projects basically my entire life here in Stewardson,” he said. “We have the summer baseball program, so I started that when I was probably 6.”
Since then, Friese has remained dedicated to supporting everything the Lions Club continues to do for Stewardson.
Friese said Stewardson wouldn’t be what it is today if it weren’t for everything the Lions Club has done for the community over the years.
“The Lions Club helps make Stewardson Stewardson,” he said.
