STEWARDSON — People gathered behind the First National Bank of Waterloo Stewardson Banking Center Saturday morning to witness the groundbreaking of the future home of Wilbur Braughton American Legion Post 611.
In October of 2018, members of the post voted to begin fundraising efforts toward the construction of a new facility.
“At the time, we didn’t know where we were going to put the facility and, quite frankly, at the time had little-to-no money,” said Post Adjutant Phil Boyer during the ceremony.
However, he said if there was going to be a building, the fundraising efforts needed to begin.
The lot where the new 40-by-80-foot building is going to be located was donated by the First National Bank of Waterloo Stewardson Banking Center in August of 2019.
“That donation was a tremendous boost to our effort and most importantly they gave us the credibility that we were going to follow through with this project and build a new American Legion for our future,” Boyer said. “Your generosity is truly remarkable to us to this day. We have so much support from this community.”
“We can’t thank everyone enough for all of the support you have given us throughout this,” he added.
Boyer recognized local veterans attending the ceremony.
“We are very well represented here with Post 611,” said Boyer.
He recognized the Korean War, Vietnam, Panama, War on Terror, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who are all members of Post 611.
Boyer thanked others as well.
“We want to thank the village mayor and all of the things they have done for us throughout this process,” Boyer said. “We really do appreciate it.”
Prior to the ceremony, Stewardson Mayor Paul Antrim said he is impressed with the progress Legionnaires have made on the new Stewardson American Legion building.
“I think this is a great accomplishment for these guys. They have worked hard to get to this point,” Antrim said. “I think it’s a well-deserved occasion.”
Keynote speaker for the groundbreaking was Illinois Department of the American Legion District 19 Commander Josh Thielen of Clinton. District 19 includes all American Legion posts in Shelby, Moultrie, Douglas, Coles, Champaign, DeWitt, Piatt and Macon counties.
“Joe (Wilbur Braughton American Legion Post 611 Post Commander Joe Vonderheide) and I met three years ago when everything was getting started,” Thielen said. “I told Joe then I expect to be here today.”
Thielen said as District 19 commander he has met with several Legion posts in the district and believes Stewardson has something others don't.
“This post is one of my favorite posts to come and visit,” he said. “You guys have done an amazing job building membership and growing one of the best posts in the state of Illinois.”
The post has come a long way from five years ago when it had 30 members, no money and was on the verge of shutting down.
“I think we had about $400 in our savings account and that was it,” Vonderheide said. “One good furnace repair and we would have been done.”
Today Post 611 has 53 members.
Vonderheide said the post is about $30,000 short of its goal to complete the project and donations are still being accepted. Fundraisers like the current “Queen of Hearts” drawing continue to bring in financial support to the organization.
Boyer said work on the foundation of the building is slated to start in about two weeks.
