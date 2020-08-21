Stewardson-Strasburg schools K-12 went to remote learning after two people tested positive for COVID-19, just days after the district opened for in-person learning on Monday.
Superintendent Kenny Schwengel said the district learned Thursday that a student and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’ve gone to remote learning at least through Aug. 28, pending on guidance from the health department,” Schwengel said. “We will correspond with parents via our school messenger and Facebook (eventually) as our plans continue to develop.”
“This is different than last Spring,” the district posted to its website on Friday. “Remote Learning should really have a different title, because this will not be the same Remote Learning we did in the spring. Much of this is new to us, as it is to you. We cannot help with problems or issues that we don’t know about.
“It is our district’s philosophy to be in-person as much as possible and when safe,” the district said. “It is also our philosophy that there is much more than just academics that happens at school, some of these being emotional needs, socialization, citizenship, friendships, etc. Many of these are very difficult or almost impossible to accomplish through remote learning, hence our intention to return to in-person learning when we can. If there was ever a time we realize the much broader than just academic value of schools from a societal standpoint, that time is now.
“We understand there are many fears you may have, and ultimately, like we would tell any parent in any situation, you get to make the final decision on your child’s safety. Every student is entitled to choose remote learning as an option. We plan to return to in-person learning as soon as we can because we value the hidden benefits of education beyond the academics. The health department is still working on contact tracing and they will contact you if your child needs to quarantine, until then you are not quarantined. This will hopefully be a very minimal amount of students.
“We will be starting our daily food service for any interested student Tuesday, Aug. 25. At this point, unless we hear different from ISBE, this is free of charge for any student and only needs to be a phone call or e-mail to the appropriate school office. The food service will be run through our buses this year and dropped to your student at their location within our district. We will also be dropping off needed school supplies on Monday from 4-6 p.m. to your house. If this date/time does not work please contact the appropriate office. If you need to check out a chromebook, they will also be available with those drop offs, please e-mail your child’s teacher.”
