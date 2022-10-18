Illinois State Police officials on Tuesday investigated two separate Scott’s Law Violations that occurred less than an hour apart involving injury to a trooper in Effingham and two deaths in western Illinois.
The first violation involved a traffic crash in District 12 - Effingham, where an ISP trooper received minor injuries. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels in District 14 – near Burlington, IA.
At approximately 7:25 a.m., state police investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash involving a District 12 trooper on the ramp from U.S. Route 45 to Interstate 57 southbound in Effingham.
The trooper was on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated, parked behind a truck-tractor semitrailer, while investigating a traffic crash. The trooper was gathering information from the driver of the truck-tractor involved in an earlier hit-and-run. The trooper was on the driver’s side external floorboard of the truck-tractor's cab, partially in the vehicle, when a passing truck-tractor struck the trooper and the cab.
The trooper was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released. The uninjured driver of the passing truck-tractor, Eric D. Trevino, 42, of Temple Bell, TX, was issued a citation for a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle.
Also on Tuesday, at approximately 8:03 a.m., two construction workers from a Burlington, IA company were struck and killed after being hit by a passenger car. The workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River.
A 2016 Mazda CX5 traveling westbound struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two construction workers and causing fatal injuries.
The workers were identified as Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, IA, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, IL.
The driver of the Mazda, Emily Johnson, 21, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash. Johnson received minor injuries.
There have been 19 ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and eight troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.
A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
Additional information can be found at the following link:
https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapJournal/index.html?appid=21430274bef64fc5a19d8dcc191ff3f8
