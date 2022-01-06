EFFINGHAM — Changes to COVID-19 contact tracing in Illinois are underway, according to Effingham County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp.
Feldkamp told the Effingham County Health Services Committee this week that the Illinois Department of Public Health is transitioning to a new statewide contact tracing system on Jan 13. She said IDPH Contact Tracing Surge Centers are being established around the state.
“We are in the process of transitioning right now,” Feldkamp said. “Some patients will be managed by us and some are already managed by the IDPH surge center. It’s going to be an interesting transition. We’re going to have to do a lot of explaining that contact tracing is not being done by the local health department anymore.”
She said those who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a text message indicating they may be contacted by the lDPH. Individuals then have the option to be interviewed by the IDPH and opt into the program. Those 65 and older will receive a phone call from the IDPH surge center.
Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman said people would have to get used to the fact the contact tracing will go through a IDPH surge center and not the local health department, which has performed the duties since the pandemic began.
The IDPH says on its website it's centralizing the system in order to get information about isolation and identifying close contacts to infected individuals as soon as possible during times when cases are surging, and to decrease the burden on local health departments across the state.
Feldkamp said if someone does opt into the IDPH contact tracing surge center they can get a work letter automatically.
“They can have access to a letter from the IDPH explaining that an individual has tested positive for COVID that they can share with their work,” she said, adding a lot of businesses also require a letter stating it is safe for that individual to return back to work.
“If they don’t opt in, they will not receive a letter,” Workman said.
“This is the plan today,” Feldkamp said. “We continue to handle cases in congregate settings like long-term care facilities and county jail. We will also have a hand in the school situation. Our whole goal and IDPH’s whole goal is to keep kids in school with in-person learning and to do it safely.
Feldkamp said there have been 8,194 positive cases of COVID-19 in Effingham County since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We’ve had 70 since Monday,” she said Tuesday.
The department has had 11,086 close-contact cases with 1,149 that have converted into positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 111 confirmed COVID-related deaths in the county, with 20 deaths that are “probable” but not confirmed as COVID-related. Of the 111 confirmed deaths, 25 people have been under the age of 70.
“Currently, we have 340 people who are positive, with 163 handled by the ECHD and 173 are being handled by the IDPH,” she said. “We only have 38 close contacts in quarantine and have 10-plus people in the hospital locally.”
Feldkamp said the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed availability in IDPH Region 6 – which includes Effingham, Coles, Jasper, Cumberland, Clay, Iroquois, Ford and Champaign counties – is at 10%.
In Effingham County, 36,817 vaccines have been administered and 15,379 county residents are fully vaccinated. Among Effingham County residents 65 and older, 91% have had a least one vaccine and 85% percent are fully vaccinated. She said in the 16 to 64 age group, a little over half have had a least one vaccine and 47% are fully vaccinated.
“Of the adults in our county, 55.93% are fully vaccinated,” Feldkamp said. “Looking at the younger population 12 to 17, 26% have had one dose and 22% are fully vaccinated. And of the 5 to 11 age group, the last group we’ve added in, 8.6% have had one dose and 5.5% are fully vaccinated.”
She said so far 6,325 booster doses have been given in Effingham County, with 55% of the county’s seniors have been given a booster dose.
Feldkamp said there have been 596 breakthrough cases in Effingham County, of which 210 are senior citizens and the rest are younger than 65. In the 12- to 17-year-old age group, only five have been breakthrough cases. The metric for determining a breakthrough case is testing positive for COVID-19 at least two weeks after the second dose of vaccine.
“So, it appears that the vaccine is holding relatively good with that population,” she said. “We have had 11 confirmed COVID-related deaths that were breakthrough cases.”
Doug McCain, the committee chairman, asked Feldkamp if anyone was studying why some exhibit more severe symptoms while others don’t.
“One of the hardest things about this disease is people like to compare it with the flu,” Feldkamp said. “It’s not like flu. With COVID, we are still learning, but there’s not a lot of rhyme or reason sometimes when it comes to COVID.”
She said COVID-19 is not as predictable as the flu. She has seen patients she thought wouldn’t do well with COVID, considering their health background, make it through with little trouble. She’s also seen people with a great health history die.
Feldkamp said compared to the 1918 pandemic, COVID-19 is in its early stages.
“It took them 100 years to get a handle on flu to the point where you get your yearly shot and we move on,” Feldkamp said. “We are still at the very beginning of this disease to try and learn how it works and how to fight it. It’s just going to take time.”
She expects the number of positive cases of COVID-19 will go up as a result of holiday gatherings.
“It is what it is and we know that,” she said.
Health Committee member Elizabeth Huston asked Feldkamp if the omicron variant is the cause for an increase in cases.
“We are not actually seeing (omicron) in Illinois yet,” Feldkamp said. “But, it’s coming.”
Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan gave an update to parents and staff about the current COVID-19 protocols the school district would be taking as kids settle back to school. He said the protocols would remain the same – following the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education.
“If your child has symptoms, do not send them to school,” Doan said in the letter. “We ask for continued patience and support as school resumes this week. We are committed to safely remaining in person and keeping our activities going for kids.”
