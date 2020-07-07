SPRINGFIELD – The state’s rolling seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate ticked downward to 2.5 percent Tuesday as the state remained among the lowest in the Midwest in the metric.
That number was driven downward by one-tenth of a percent due to a 2.2 percent one-day positivity rate for tests reported in the previous 24 hours. There were 597 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday among 26,994 test results.
The news comes as the Effingham County Health Department on Monday received notice of five new positive cases of COVID-19. Two males in their 50s and one female in her 60s have had no known contact with a COVID case. A female in her 80s and a male in his 80s have had contact with persons testing positive for COVID-19. All five are doing well in isolation.
“Citizens are strongly urged to take steps to minimize risk of contracting COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces,” the department said in a news release. “These precautions should be taken at all times, even if you are traveling. Also, as we see an increase in the number of cases within the community, it is important to monitor yourself for COVID symptoms. These symptoms include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider for further guidance.”
Elsewhere in the state, there were another 37 reported COVID-19-related deaths – a drastic spike from Sunday’s and Monday’s total of six each that fit an IDPH pattern of low weekend numbers ahead of a higher Tuesday result.
That brought the total number of deaths related to the virus to 7,063 among 148,452 confirmed cases since the pandemic arrived in Illinois. There have been more than 1.8 million tests completed in the state.
Hospitalization metrics remained near their pandemic lows at the end of Monday as well. As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, there were 1,385 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the fourth straight day that number was below 1,400 as it decreased slightly from the day before.
Of those patients, 320 were in intensive care unit beds – the second-lowest one-day total since the state began reporting the data daily on April 12. There were 153 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, an increase of two from the day prior when that metric saw its single-day low.
At least one confirmed case of COVID-19 has now been reported in all of 102 Illinois counties, as Scott County reported its first case over the holiday weekend. It’s the first positive case among 547 tested, according to IDPH data.
Testing is available in the Effingham community for individuals exhibiting symptoms of COVID and for individuals who may not have symptoms but feel they may be at increased risk for contracting COVID disease. Remember, persons may not always exhibit symptoms, and disease spread can be reduced by having early diagnosis and practicing isolation. For information on how to obtain testing, contact the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 or your healthcare provider.
