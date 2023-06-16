Illinois State Rep. Adam Niemerg recently stopped by the Effingham Daily News to discuss recent legislation and his office’s priorities, just days after Gov. J.B Pritzker signed the state’s $50 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
“There was a lot of initiatives in the budget that were very upsetting,” said Niemerg, R-Dieterich.
Niemerg, who serves on the Illinois State House Appropriations General-Services Committee, expressed his concerns regarding several items included in the budget, as well as some that were not. He said that Republicans like himself “were not a part of the budget in any way shape or form.”
“There were no asks made from my side of the isle on budgetary issues,” he said. “There wasn’t even an olive branch extended for that to happen, to give a Republican any opportunity to have any say whatsoever in the budget.”
The state’s budget doesn’t include the Invest in Kids scholarship program which awards scholarships to children from lower income families who are seeking an alternative to the public schools within the district they live.
He explained that this includes parochial schools like St. Anthony Schools in Effingham.
In fact, a number students who’ve attended St. Anthony Schools have been able to do so because they received scholarships through the program.
According to Niemerg, there are 22,000 children on the program’s waiting list.
The Invest in Kids scholarship program is set to expire at the end of the year, but Niemerg said that despite its exclusion from the budget, he is still working to extend it.
“We do have veto session to have that discussion, but quite frankly, the special interest groups are really steering the ship on both sides of the isle on that issue,” he said.
“The Illinois Education Association does not want it extended and they are primary donors to folks on both sides of the isle, so for that to be extended, I’m very hopefully and I continue to push very very hard.
“It’s the only form of school choice that we have here in the state of Illinois.”
The state’s budget includes a health insurance program for non-citizens, which is expected to cost the state roughly $1.1 billion and has become a growing concern for Niemerg and some of his constituents.
“They’re upset because the state of Illinois is prioritizing folks that are not citizens in this country ahead of folks that are citizens of this state that are asking for help,” Niemerg said.
Niemerg said he’s also concerned that the state won’t be able to afford the $50 billion budget, and he’s worried that this will lead to increased taxation for the state’s residents.
“Revenue estimates are showing that we’re not gonna be able to afford these appropriations amounts, and there’s already conversations about what kind of tax increases we’re looking at down the road,” he said.
“They’re talking about a corporate income tax increase, and they’re talking about a personal income tax surcharge.”
Niemerg also commented on other recent legislation he’s been involved with and shared some of his office’s top concerns and priorities, which include lowering property taxes, advocating for the Second Amendment and pushing for pro-life legislation.
“My main concern is essentially to push back against the social ‘wokeness’ that’s going on throughout the state of Illinois, but always, understanding my district, understanding constituent services,” he said. “Some of the best bills that I’ve ever had, that I’ve ever seen, come from a working class family saying, ‘Hey. This is what I ran into. These are the issues that I’m having.’”
One of these bills brought to Niemerg by a constituent is Senate Bill 2607 which allows children under the age of 13 to appear on closed circuit TV rather than requiring them to be present in the courtroom while giving their testimony.
The bill is primarily intended for children who are victims of sexual assault or abuse.
“It’s a particular bill several constituents brought to me this last December, and we were able to move it across the finish line,” Niemerg said. “It awaits the governor’s signature right now.”
The bill received bipartisan support and Niemerg expects Pritzker to sign the bill into law soon.
