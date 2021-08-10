State police, Unit 40 ask drivers to be mindful of school zones this fall

EFFINGHAM — On Tuesday, members of the law enforcement community joined Effingham Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan and Illinois State Police District Commander Kerry Sutton in asking drivers to be cautious as children return to school.
“It’s important that we step up as a community,” said Sutton.
The announcement of the “School Zone Safety Enforcement Campaign” was attended by representatives of ISP and Unit 40, as well as some from the Effingham Police Department and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
“A lot of young children are gonna be crossing the streets,” said Sutton.
Sutton stressed that ISP District 12 is focusing on raising awareness about school zone safety in order to prevent potentially dangerous situations for students trying to go to school.
“Our goal is to ensure voluntary compliance,” he said.
ISP District 12 is headquartered in Effingham, though it encompasses 10 counties.
“We’re urging each member of the community to join us,” said Doan.
Doan pointed out that school buses are a safe way for students to travel.
“Students are about 70 times more likely to get to school safely when riding a school bus than traveling by car,” he said.
From 2007 to 2016, just 0.4% of the 320,000 fatal car crashes in the United States involved school transportation, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Doan asked for all drivers to watch for children and teens as they travel, particularly in neighborhoods where there are no sidewalks.
Drivers should also be careful to slow down in school zones, which are enforceable on school days when children are present, which is defined in state law as lasting from 6:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Fines for speeding in a school zone are higher than speeding in other locations, with the first offense a minimum of $150, plus mandatory fees and court costs. Subsequent offenses carry a minimum $300 fine, plus mandatory fees and court costs.
Laws surrounding buses are also important during the school year. School buses flash yellow lights when they are preparing to stop to pick up or drop off their young passengers.
Flashing red lights accompanied by a small stop sign swinging out from the side of the bus indicate the bus is stopped and any drivers around the bus should be as well.
Sutton confirmed that a stopped school bus is essentially an all-way stop sign or red light for drivers attempting to pass it. Motorists should wait for the bus to move and check for any children before starting to drive again.
“We want to get the word out: pay attention!” said Sutton.
When asked if there were any statistics or trends for traffic safety related to schools, Sutton said he didn’t know of any, but he did share his view on the acceptable number of accidents involving children.
“I hope for all of us, it’s zero,” he said. “One is too many.”
