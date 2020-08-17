Illinois State Police are investigating the death of 29-year-old Edgewood man whose body was found Saturday in rural Clay County, just south of the Effingham County line, authorities said Monday.
Officials identified the deceased as Austin D. Woods, 29, of Edgewood. State police said in a press release that the Clay County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of the Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 after the body was found on a farm road – the 13000 block of First Avenue, Mason.
Police said an autopsy was conducted on Sunday, but did not release preliminary results. A state police spokesman on Monday afternoon declined to say whether foul play is suspected.
