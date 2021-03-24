CHARLESTON – The Illinois Capital Development Board on Wednesday announced that $7.4 million has been released for the renovation and upgrading of the utility tunnel and boiler at Eastern Illinois University from the state.
The funding will help address deferred maintenance projects on the Eastern Illinois University campus, according to a press release.
"Made possible by Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan capital plan, the first in nearly a decade, the renovation work will create good jobs and economic opportunities for residents in the surrounding community," the release said. "CDB will oversee the project’s renovation under the protocol for state-appropriated capital projects."
“Through the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the state is investing millions of dollars into educational facilities across the state to ensure our students have access to state of the art resources needed to reach their goals,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in the release. “These overdue renovations on Eastern Illinois’ campus will further cement the university’s place as an educational leader in the state.”
“I am thankful to the State of Illinois for addressing the overdue maintenance of universities and colleges,” said CDB Executive Director Jim Underwood. “The Rebuild Illinois capital plan is essential to upgrading and improving facilities throughout the state.”
The historic Rebuild Illinois capital plan passed with bipartisan super-majorities and will invest $45 billion in roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers, and state facilities like the new crime lab and veterans’ homes, creating, and supporting an estimated 540,000 jobs over the life of the six-year plan and revitalizing local economies across the state, according to the release.
"We are extremely pleased with the Governor's decision to release this critical funding," David Glassman, president of Eastern Illinois University, said in the release. "The Rebuild Illinois capital plan is an appreciable investment in EIU's infrastructure that will provide significant benefits to our campus. Systems like heating, cooling, and plumbing are inherently expected to be operational and efficient, and homeowners and business owners alike know how expensive these systems can be to maintain or repair. The EIU community is grateful for the jobs these funds will facilitate and looks forward to enjoying the long-term efficiencies and improvements this project will provide. I thank the Governor and his team for their assistance in moving this project forward."
“An investment of this magnitude speaks volumes to the condition of infrastructure throughout the state, and I’m excited to see that we’re taking the steps needed to Rebuild Illinois. The utility upgrade of a new boiler will provide a more reliable and hospitable learning environment, and as a member of the House Energy & Environment Committee, I appreciate the value of greater efficiency,” State Rep. Chris Miller. R-Oakland, said in the release.
