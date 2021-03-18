DIETERICH — The state of Illinois has awarded the Village of Dieterich a $2 million grant to build a 16,600-square-foot community center.
The Dieterich Community Center is planned to feature multipurpose rooms, a 24-hour fitness center, a large court striped for a variety of sports, and an indoor two-lane walking track. The center will also have amenities for a day care, which the Village of Dieterich will rent out to a licensed day care provider.
The project, which is a collaboration between the village and other community groups and businesses, is projected to cost $2.9 million overall and is in the early phases of design.
The money is part of the state’s Park and Recreational Facility Construction Act grant program, an aspect of the governor’s “Rebuild Illinois” initiative. It is administered through the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
“Thanks to the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, park and recreational facilities across the state are receiving critical funding to expand and enhance outdoor areas,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement on Tuesday. “Projects being funded through the PARC grants are important investments that will improve communities and allow Illinoisians an opportunity to enjoy their local parks, first preserves and recreation facilities.”
The grant came as a surprise to some of the people who have led the project up to this point.
“This is a pie-in-the-sky dream to get this grant,” said Brittny Gipson, Dieterich village clerk and economic development director. “We really didn’t think this grant was a possibility.”
Gipson and a group of about two dozen volunteers representing various agencies, groups and businesses in Dieterich have been working out how to fund and build the community center since the fall of 2019, when they participated in a strategic planning program called MAPPING.
The program is organized by the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs, which is part of Western Illinois University in Macomb. It aims to help community leaders in small, rural areas create strategic plans for community development. The program identified six key areas of need for Dieterich.
“One of those was a rec center and one was a day care,” said Gipson. “Why can’t we put those two buildings together?”
The project was originally slated to have a $1.25 million price tag, funded entirely through donations. This would have paid for a more bare-bones version of the center, with some amenities cut and a smaller footprint. This grant scales up the project, but its organizers say that $900,000 is still needed in donations.
“We still need that money to be donated,” said Charity Bohnhoff, who has been involved in leading the project alongside her husband, Brent. Bohnhoff is the vice president of marketing for Heartland Dental and a member of the Dieterich school board.
Bohnhoff said of the $900,000 in donations, $500,000 is needed to fulfill a matching requirement for the grant and $400,000 is needed to build the day care portion of the building. The grant money, being designated for recreational amenities, cannot be used for that portion of the project.
“We, today, are sitting at $500,000,” said Bohnhoff when asked how much money in donations the project has received so far.
Though individual donors have made contributions, the majority of that money has come from businesses and established groups.
“Dieterich Bank is the pace-setting company,” said Bohnhoff.
The bank has donated $125,000.
Other major donors include Dieterich Community Development Corporation, the Dieterich Park District, Agracel, EJ Water, Heartland Dental, J&J Ventures, Wright’s Furniture, Koerner Distributor and others. Private companies have donated at least $350,000 of the $500,000 raised so far.
The land for the center was donated by the Dieterich school district.
The project is also raffling a newly built home in Dieterich to raise money, with the winner being announced on May 22. Tickets for the raffle are $100 each.
Before the project can continue, the Village of Dieterich will need to enter into a legal agreement with the Department of Natural Resources and be authorized by the state, according to Gipson.
“We can’t start any work until we have an agreement,” said Gipson.
She added the process could take as long as six months. After that, the village will send out requests for proposals for more detailed design and construction work. From there, the village has two years to spend the money.
“A project of this magnitude? That’s not a lot of time,” Gipson said.
This represents a big shift from the original timeline, which was set to have the groundbreaking in August, according to Bohnhoff. Now, the timeline is in flux as they adjust to the larger scale of the center and the requirements of the state’s grant program.
“The amount of excitement is palpable,” said Bohnhoff. “This doesn’t happen to communities our size that often.”
Dieterich is one of 17 communities receiving PARC grants from the state. Of the other special districts and local governments that received funding, 12 are in the Chicago area, two are in the St. Louis area, one is in Urbana, and one is in South Beloit, a town on the border between Illinois and Wisconsin.
More information about the project can be found at dieterichcommunitycenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.