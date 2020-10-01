Members of the Altamont City Council and Beecher City Village Board met in Altamont for a special hearing about a proposed Enterprise Zone that would include both communities in November. Pictured, from left, are City of Altamont Zoning Administrator Gary White, Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe, South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission Economic Development Planner Derek Sherman, Beecher City Village President Rita Felty and Beecher City Trustee and Enterprise Zone representative Stacey Bowlin.