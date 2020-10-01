ALTAMONT — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has announced the approval of seven Enterprise Zones across the state, including one that stretches from Altamont to Beecher City.
“Illinois remains open for business, and we are committed to supporting our economically depressed communities with tools proven to attract investment to all corners of our state,” said Erin B. Guthrie, Director of DCEO and Chair of the Enterprise Zone Board. “With the renewal of these seven enterprise zones, we look forward to continuing our work with local officials to support new investments and economic growth across our downstate communities.”
In addition to Altamont/Effingham County, DCEO approved enterprise zones in Clark County, Lincoln and 394 corridor, Macoupin County, Saline County, Taylorville/Christian County and Williamson County.
The Altamont Enterprise Zone, which includes Beecher City and parts of Effingham County close to Altamont, provides tax incentives for parcels of land in the zone with real estate tax abatement on any increase incurred on the property tax base for industrial projects, commercial projects and residential property for new construction and expansion. The enterprise zone also includes authorization for a point of sale exemption of the Municipal Retailers Occupation Tax on building materials to be used on property in the zone for new construction, expansion and/or rehabilitation of commercial, industrial or residential under defined circumstances after Jan. 1, 2021.
“I’ve bit of good news for a change,” Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe announced Monday at the city council meeting. “Our application has been reviewed and accepted.”
Rippetoe said the renewal of the enterprise zone is good for 15 years and covers more territory than the existing enterprise zone. The redrawn zone is seven square miles that covers Altamont and the surrounding area and extends to include Beecher City.
“We can use that as incentive to attract economic growth and help out local citizens with any work they do on their homes,” Rippetoe said.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” Beecher City Village President Rita Felty said.
Beecher City Board Trustee Stacy Bowlin was designated enterprise zone representative last year to help coordinate Beecher City’s role in the application process.
“We are pretty anxious to get it started,” Felty said. “We’ve got a new business that wants to move in.”
“I really hope it brings more business to the community,” Felty said. “People need to understand that this doesn’t start until January.”
Felty said one of the main goals for being included in the Altamont Enterprise Zone was to attract new business to Beecher City.
“I would like to see a Dollar General come to Beecher City,” Felty said.
In February of last year, Rippetoe announced a proposal to expand the Enterprise Zone before submitting the paperwork for enterprise zone renewal. Rippetoe received approval from Effingham County for the expansion before asking a neighboring community to become a part of the Altamont Enterprise Zone.
Rippetoe and Luke Eastin, economic development planner for South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission, brought a proposal to the Beecher City Village Board of Trustees during its regular meeting in April of last year. During the April meeting, Eastin told trustees and Beecher City Village President Rita Felty that the regional aspect of the application was important and thought DCEO would like to see multiple municipalities included in paperwork submitted for the Altamont Enterprise Zone renewal.
With the Village of Beecher City on board along with Effingham County, the application was compiled by South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission, which submitted Altamont’s Enterprise Zone renewal before the end of last year. The application had to include an approved ordinance by both the Altamont City Council and Beecher City Board of Trustees, an intergovernmental agreement between Altamont, Beecher City and Effingham County and approval from each taxing body in the expanded Enterprise Zone.
In November of last year, a joint hearing was held in Altamont about the expanded Enterprise Zone with members of the Altamont City Council and Beecher City Village Board in attendance prior to submitting the application. Derek Sherman represented the South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission, which finalized the application process.
