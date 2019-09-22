Matt Jones’ 2000 Ford F-350 crew cab truck named “Standin’ Proud” most likely brought goose bumps to those who really took a look at the customized paint with military images, stars and a flowing American flag that stretched along the vehicle.
The truck, which was part of the display during Freedom 68, features an airbrush mural created from photos of military personnel fighting in Iraq.
“We had an artist come in from Cosby, Tennessee, to do all of the airbrush work,” said Jones. “We put the flag on first and then the murals. The artist and I went through probably 200 pictures that were sent to us to figure out what we wanted this to say.”
Jones, of Effingham, said the work was done in 2006 at his shop in his hometown of Stewardson. He’s a mechanic by trade.
The interior has military images that include tanks and helicopters.
That’s not all.
There are 4,682 names of those who died during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom on the sides of the truck. Jones hand wrote each one. The time frame featured on the moving military billboard stretches from March 2003 to March 2009.
He calls the decorated truck “my canvas.”
Jones is not a veteran. But he said with family who served in the military, he wanted to do something to show respect for those who served during his lifetime.
“My dad served during Vietnam,” said Jones. “They didn’t get the respect they deserved when they came home. It’s a sad situation. I wanted to make sure that in my lifetime the men and women are not forgotten.”
In addition to being displayed for area schools, fairs and special military events, the truck has been on display in Las Vegas at a large automotive show, and spent some time on display at the center of the Pentagon.
“That was awesome,” said Jones.
