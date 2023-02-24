The Effingham County Child Care Research Committee is accepting applications from licensed Effingham County child care workers and Crisis Nursery staff for the Child Care Stabilization Grant Program.
Applications will be accepted between Monday, Feb. 27 and 5 p.m. Friday, Mar. 10, 2023.
Eligible applicants can email efcochildcare@gmail.com, call 217-342-4214 or contact the Childcare Stabilization Grant Program, PO Box 1757, Effingham, IL 62401 to receive an application.
To qualify for the Stabilization Grant Program, applicants must be licensed by the State of Illinois and working at or own a child care program in Effingham County. They must be employed by their current employer (or themselves) for a minimum of six months.
The Stabilization Grant Program is based on the amount of time a licensed child care worker has been employed by their current employer. The grant amount will cap at 10 years of service for the same child care business.
Eligible applicants must verify their employment history with either their current employer or, in the case of family or group child care programs with Courtney Hatcher, Recruitment and Quality Specialist, Project CHILD. Ms. Hatcher can be reached via email at hatcherc@rlc.edu or by phone at 618-244-2210.
Stabilization Grant Program funding will be prorated based on the number of eligible applications received.
