A St. Peter man was sentenced Wednesday in a Fayette County murder case, according to the Fayette County State's Attorney's Office.
Alexander Beccue, 26, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in June to a second-degree murder charge and a charge of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
Judge Don Sheafor on Wednesday sentenced Beccue to 30 years in prison and two years of mandatory supervised release for the murder charge. Beccue will concurrently serve a 10-year sentence followed by one year of mandatory supervised release for the weapons charge.
Beccue was arrested in August 2017 after he shot Joshua Smith of Ramsey in the head. Smith was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of injuries where he died later that day.
Days after the incident, on Aug. 14, 2017, Beccue's original attempted murder charge was upgraded to first-degree murder. The jury in Beccue's June trial found him guilty of second-degree murder after Beccue's attorney, Ed Deters, argued prior to the trial for the charge, and the second-degree murder defense was granted by a judge.
The court also granted the dismissal of Beccue's two Fayette County traffic charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane usage and a Fayette County criminal misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass to a building.
Two felony charges in Effingham County still remain for Beccue. In 2013 and 2014, Beccue pleaded guilty to meth-related charges in Effingham County. Beccue also has two traffic charges in Shelby County dating back to 2012 and 2014.
