St. Paul’s Lutheran Church was founded in 1870 in Sigel. After postponing the 150th anniversary celebration for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, congregants gathered in the sanctuary of the church on Sunday to celebrate a century and a half of worship.
“I grew up in this church,” said Cheryl Eastin. “I was baptized here.”
Eastin, now the church secretary, said she attends the church because of the people that come every week.
“A lot of the members are like family,” she said. “A lot of the members have been here their whole lives or married in.”
Sunday morning was a chance for many of the people in the congregation to revisit memories of the church. It was also something of a homecoming. Typically, the church draws about 30 — mostly older — people to its services, but on Sunday the pews filled with double that.
Rev. John Oberdeck was among those who took the anniversary as a chance to return to the church. He was the pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran for three years, from 1979 to 1982 and led worship on Sunday.
“He’s always kind enough to come back,” said church member Kay Whitaker.
Oberdeck has a special role in the church’s history because he was pastor in 1980 when a bad lightning storm passed through the county.
“The phone rang at 2 a.m. and woke us up that night,” said Oberdeck in his sermon. “I answer the phone and the voice on the receiver was crystal clear: the church is on fire!”
A lightning strike had ignited the church, causing fire to spread throughout the building.
“I could see flames shooting out from the steeple when I was about a half mile outside of town,” said Oberdeck.
The volunteer fire department put out the flames and Oberdeck and others returned to their homes, but a few hours later, he was awoken by another call: “The church is on fire again!”
The fire had reignited, resulting in the church being destroyed. When Oberdeck asked how many of the congregation were there that day, about a third of the congregation raised their hands.
“That was very much a defining moment for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sigel,” said Oberdeck.
Many in the church look to the building as a point of pride and an anchor of its history. For those who were there, the memory is still vivid.
Chuck Whitaker, the church’s treasurer, joked that he got the second phone call that day. He was there to watch the church burn and to help reassemble the congregation when it lost its home.
Now, when asked about the history of the church, almost exactly 40 years from the day its current building was dedicated, Whitaker is conflicted.
“I don’t know how I feel,” he said. “Mixed, in a way. Being a life member, when you were a kid, it was different. It changes when you’re an adult, too.”
“It’s different than what it was,” said Terrance Althoff, the church’s congregational president. “Kids nowadays have different attitudes.”
Althoff and Whitaker both lamented the smaller congregation and its lack of young people, sharing concerns that are common to many aspects of living in a small, rural community.
“With a rural community, if you’re not involved in the ag side, the opportunities aren’t there and you have to go where those are,” said Whitaker.
The church’s current pastor, Rev. Earl Brown, offered some optimism about the small church’s resilience..
“One hundred fifty years, no matter how you look at it, is remarkable,” Brown said, adding that it’s particularly noteowrhty given society’s evolving views on tradition and religion.
“I’m extremely happy the church has survived 150 years,” he said.
Problems facing the church in the modern day was one of the central themes of Oberdeck’s anniversary sermon. He touched on issues of same sex couples and trans identity before considering issues within the church, such as scandals surrounding finances, politics and sexual abuse.
“Will the church survive? Can the church survive?.” Oberdeck asked. “Four decades later and the challenges are there, but they’re different challenges.”
Oberdeck concluded his sermon by saying the church can and will survive.
“Built on the rock, the church will stand, even when steeples are falling,” he said.
But the aging, conservative church congregation is still deciding what the future looks like for St. Paul’s Lutheran.
“I don’t know what hope holds for us,” said Eastin. “But the Lord will guide us whatever path we need to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.