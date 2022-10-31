WHEELER — Congregants filled St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wheeler over the weekend to hear from a guest speaker, enjoy a German meal, and celebrate the church’s 150-year anniversary.
Cherie Engelbart and Linda Hetzer are both part of the church committee responsible for organizing the celebration for the church’s milestone. They arranged items in a museum set up for the event chronologically to illustrate how the church has changed and stayed the same over the years.
“We kind of worked out a timeline with when the church was first started and the founding members,” Hetzer said. “And then we also have a timeline of the kinds of things that were going on in the world too so that people can relate to that.”
Although the church has remained the same in many ways, Engelbart said much has changed over the years. She noted a time when people had to pay about $2 to be a member of the church.
The church grounds also used to include other buildings like a small schoolhouse that appeared in some of the old photos in the museum.
Engelbart’s close ties to St. Paul’s stems from generations of her family’s involvement in the church. She didn’t fully realize the extent of the connection until she and the committee began putting items together for the museum.
“I didn’t know there were five generations (of Engelbarts) married here until we were working on this stuff,” she said.
Engelbart’s family has been involved in the church since it was initially founded in 1866, which was before it was officially recognized and established in 1871. One of the church’s original founders, the Rev. Herman Engelbart, provided the land for church buildings and the church’s cemetery.
While a good portion of the items in the museum came from the church itself, according to Hetzer, many members also provided items to help tell the church’s history.
“People have saved a lot of things too, which is nice. Everybody really contributed to the museum I think,” Hetzer said.
The museum included a photo of the church’s congregation from 1943. Under the photo is an uncompleted list of the names of the people in it.
“It’s interesting because people that come into the museum, they try to fill in some of the names,” Hetzer said.
Hetzer said she was impressed by the amount of people who took part in the celebration.
“Today I said, ‘Oh, I wished our church was as full as it was this Sunday,’” Hetzer said. “This is more of our larger one.”
Engelbart said this month’s celebration was a bit different from the one the church held back in June.
“Last time we did wedding pictures on the table of people that were married at St. Paul, and this time we decided to do confirmation pictures on the table,” Hetzer said.
The museum also included photos of the church’s oldest living members.
“We have several centenarians in our church, so if you want to live a long time come to our church,” Hetzer said.
The celebration included a German feast in the church’s cafeteria, where congregants filled there plates with food that reflects the church’s deep German roots.
“We made German potato salad, and we got brats from a meat market down in East St. Louis,” Engelbart said.
Engelbart said her favorite part of organizing the event was getting back in touch with old church members and pastors for the first time in years.
One of the old church members, the Rev. Martin Kaufmann, was the guest speaker Sunday. His father, the Rev. Phillip Kaufmann, used to be a pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church during the 1970s.
