At St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham, dozens of kids spent the week learning about the church and collecting food and money for a good cause.
The church held its annual vacation bible school from June 14 to 17, returning after they had to cut the tradition last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carolyn Wendte, the organizer of the program, smiled when asked how it felt to be back.
“Awesome!” Wendte said. “The kids are excited. They’re having fun.”
This year, the church went all in on a rainforest theme for their VBS. When parents and kids came into the church, they were greeted by a 7 foot tall gorilla affectionately named Bob before ducking their heads and walking through a blacklight tunnel with animal cutouts, complete with ambient noises of the rainforest.
Once out of the tunnel, they might have found the kid-sized jeep with working lights, the overhauled altar in the sanctuary or the cardboard lean-to where kids could drop off donations for a local food pantry.
“We had such a late start because of COVID, but we got so much help,” said a Cathy Norris, a volunteer for the VBS. “It’s such a blessing.”
The VBS had about 100 participants. Parents dropping those kids off were grateful for the program.
“It’s just good to get an experience of doing some activities away from parents and they really do an awesome job here,” said Brooke Decker, a parent who dropped off her two kids with her husband, Drew Decker.
“I can remember doing vacation bible school when I was a kid and enjoyed it so much that I wanted to get my kids the same experience,” said Drew.
“We want them to have a faith-filled life,” said Brooke.
Brooke and Drew are members of New Hope Church, but the families at the vacation bible school come from various places.
“I guess 50% of the families that are part of this are already a part of our church and about 50% aren’t,” said the church’s pastor, Mike Burdick. “We’d love to know that those kids who don’t have a church know that they could come here.”
The VBS had a range of activities: ring tosses, blindfolded races, relay races, water balloon tosses and sack races. These were accompanied by on-theme food in their “Rainforest Cafe” and lessons from the Bible about Noah’s Ark, the Ten Commandments and more.
Another staple of modern VBS programs is the music.The music at St. John’s was active and involved, with sing-a-long’ lyrics and accompanying dance moves for the kids.
“They’ve got some great songs that have a lot of motion to them and so they’re really getting into it,” said Wendte.
Though no one was quite sure when the church started offering an annual VBS, some volunteers remembered attending when they were children more than 50 years ago.
Beyond evangelizing, the church used the program to do some mission work in the community and around the world.
“They’re taking an offering every night and the offering is going to a mission on the other side of the world,” said Kathy Burdick, the person in charge of coordinating this aspect of the program. She is also wife of pastor Mike Burdick.
The money will be donated to Lutheran World Relief and used to distribute animals to families in developing economies. These will provide a stable source of food, income, fertilizer and more according to Kathy Burdick.
These donations, totaling more than $600, came from the families of the kids at the VBS.
Underneath all of the decorations and aid, volunteers and church staff said there were more fundamental reasons to hold the program.
“It’s just all about the kids and we just love to have fun,” said Wendte.
“The essential work of the church is teaching the word of God,” said Mike Burdick. “Vacation Bible School is the first steps of that.”
