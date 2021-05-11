ST. ELMO — History was made in St. Elmo recently as the city’s first female mayor was sworn into office at a meeting held at Weakly-Rowland American Legion Post 420 headquarters.
Mayor Kimberly Baron took the reins from outgoing Mayor Ernie Myers on May 5.
Baron was overwhelmed by the response she received after being sworn in as St. Elmo’s first female mayor.
“I really didn’t understand the gravity of it until women, especially in my grandmother’s generation, came by to congratulate me,” Baron said in an interview the next morning. “It really made me feel really proud.”
Baron said she was impressed with her transition into office.
“Mayor Myers was really easy to work with. We met in his office earlier this week. He showed me everything going on and walked me through it,” Baron said. “Mary Magnus, who is city treasurer, knows everything that is going on so that makes the transition even easier.”
Magnus, who ran unopposed during the April consolidated election for city treasurer, was sworn in, along with Aldermen Sandra Mace, James Russell, Kenneth Gammon, Danielle Fontaine, Rick Mills and Bob Wells.
Baron made the following appointments: Public Works (Meets the third Wednesday at 6 p.m.) — Chairman Sandra Mace, Aldermen Bob Wells and Kenneth Gammon; Parks, Local Improvements and Zoning (Meets third Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.) — Chairman Rick Mills, Aldermen James D. Russell and Danielle Fontaine; Public Safety (Meets the third Wednesday at 7 p.m.) — Chairman James D. Russell, Aldermen Kenneth Gammon and Danielle Fontaine; Finance Committee Chairman — Kenneth Gammon, Aldermen Rick Mills, Sandra Mace and James D. Russell.
Appointed as Freedom of Information Act officers are Baron, City Attorney Richard Day, Superintendent of Public Works Peg McKinney and Collector Bobbie Beshears. Baron did not appoint a police chief at this time.
There was a lengthy discussion about property owned by St. Elmo resident Marty Haslett.
Haslett and his wife, Crystal, were in attendance at the meeting, requesting the board to allow him to add on to his existing garage and cover up the concrete driveway. Marty Haslett said his garage and driveway were already built on his property when he purchased the house in 1997.
“When I went to get the building permit, I found out it could be on city property, so then we went to the zoning board four of the six members showed up and said we should be able to grandfather it in,” Haslett said. “But afterwords, we were told we had to come to the city board meeting.”
Haslett said he was informed that six feet of the 18-foot driveway is all he could build on. He wanted to know what the measurements were based on.
“The zoning board cannot give anyone permission to build on city property. That is why you have to come here. The board can only give you a variance,” Magnus said.
Board members decided to table the request so they could go visit the property before making a decision.
During visitor comments, St. Elmo resident Casey Cameron said he sent the city his opinion on vaccine passports and would like aldermen to consider repealing the closing hours in the liquor ordinance, explaining he thought they should consider changing hours to be more competitive to Altamont.
“I would ask that the entire section be repealed because anybody could just drive out of town, spend their money there, then come back and drink it here,” Cameron said. “I think it’s time to visit that.”
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a professional service agreement between the city and Milano and Grunloh Engineers for a water grant.
• Approved hiring the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for a chemical analysis in the amount of $1,177.30 and City of Mattoon Water Department for 24 Chloroform samples in the amount of $432 for the community water supply testing program for the FY 2021-22.
• Accepted the bids for resurfacing select city streets from Larry Heuerman for seal coat RS-2 for the amount of $20,557.80 a load and seal coat aggregate CM-16 for the amount of $5,238.75, Beelman Logistics for aggregate CA-6 for the amount of $1,497.60, seal coat aggregate crushed stone $5,631.18 and aggregate 1-inch crushed stone for the amount of $1,977.60, and Effingham Asphalt for patching mixture in the amount of $3,750 for the calendar year 20-21 for Motor Fuel Tax projects.
• Approved the resignation of Donald Reed as Deken Park maintenance person and janitor.
• Approved the hire of Collin Hannagan as Deken Park maintenance person and janitor.
• Approved the resignation of Brian Roedl as part-time St. Elmo police officer.
• Approved the purchase of ammunition from Locked and Loaded in the amount of $800.
• Accepted a bid from Sperry’s Service for four new tires to be used on a Chevrolet police car for the amount of $475.
• Approved the quarterly investment policy report for January, February and March 2021.
• Approved the 2021-22 general fund budget for the amount of $452,900 plus set aside $50,000 for ordinance violations.
• Approved several personnel raises as discussed at a previous finance meeting.
• Approved the hire of Curtis Ryan to perform a LED lighting upgrade on city buildings for the amount of $2,035.
