A St. Elmo woman was injured Friday after her vehicle collided with a trailer in Mound Township, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said a 2018 Ram 5500 driven by Fernando Avalos, 55, of New Buren, New York, was stopped on 300th St. one-fourth of a mile north of 700th Ave. at 1:08 p.m. because he was picking up caution signs. Avalos had his yellow warning lights on.
Treva L. Rupinski, 39, of St. Elmo was driving a 2017 Chrysler 200 in that same location. Rupinski failed to stop and ran into the trailer attached to Avalos’ vehicle.
Rupinski received incapacitating injuries and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Authorities said both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.
Rupinski was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.