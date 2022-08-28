A 66-year-old woman died and a 67-year-old man was airlifted with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash on Route 40 near Spring Street in St. Elmo on Friday, according to Illinois State Police.
Police identified the deceased as Beverly A. Crawford of St. Elmo.
Beverly Crawford was westbound on Route 40 in a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, just east of Spring Street, at about 2 p.m. Friday when her vehicle crossed the center dotted line and collided with an eastbound 2005 Peterbilt Truck Tractor driven by Douglas W. Tuttle, 59, of West Union, Illinois, police said.
Beverly Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Equinox, Rodney E. Crawford, 67, St. Elmo, was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said in a press release Sunday morning.
Tuttle was not injured, police said.
