A four-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Effingham County left an 86-year-old St. Elmo woman dead on Thursday, according to Illinois State Police.
Police identified the victim as Evadine B. Goers. She was a passenger in a 2014 Dodge Caravan driven by Eugene E. Goers, 85, of St. Elmo, who was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Police said all units were traveling west on Interstate 70 at milepost 91, west of Effingham, at about 11 a.m. on Thursday. A 2016 GMC SUV, a 2015 Toyota Corolla and a 2015 Chevrolet SUV were slowing in traffic.
The Goers vehicle failed to slow and struck the rear of the GMC, which caused a chain reaction crash with the other vehicles, police said.
The driver of the GMC, Janet S. Bushue, 55, of Altamont, was also transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries. All others involved refused medical attention.
Eugene Goers was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. The driver of the Corolla, Jesus G. Gomez-Lara, 27, of Indianapolis, was cited for driving while license suspended.
