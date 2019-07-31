ST. ELMO — Julie Healy has held the position of St. Elmo superintendent for the past three years, replacing Deb Philpot.
Healy is following in her father's footsteps working in school administration.
She is the daughter of Brad Arney, who served as assistant superintendent for 37 years in Effingham Unit 40 and is one of five of the six Arney children working in education.
“He always said it was the best profession,” Healy said. “He always told us that, and I agree.”
“My father loved the profession and all of the positives that went with it,” Healy added.
Healy said she wants to continue to provide the best educational opportunities for students.
“I feel like we have expanded our technology here and it's something we can continue to do in the future,” Healy said.
The school district has added Chromebooks for students to use. However, right now not all students are issued their own Chromebooks.
“We have classroom sets,” Healy said. “So, they can be used in the classroom.”
Healy said there is a new special education program students will be attending in Vandalia this year. Last year students attended the Vandalia OKAW Vocational Center for classes in electronics, health occupations, welding, auto body and graphic communications and design.
A new Fayette County CEO program was created last year with one student participating from St. Elmo. Healy said so far this year four potential seniors will participate in the program.
Healy said the district will be welcoming new staff this year. Three new teachers are joining the staff: Marcy Zerrusen, first grade teacher, Brittani Durbin, Junior High math teacher, and Laura Somodi, temporary grade school music teacher.
A new feature for parents this year is online registration.
Healy said this year is the first year students could be registered online. The online registration period was open from July 15-26 and registration for all students ends Thursday at 7 p.m. in the St. Elmo High School cafeteria.
While Healy said the district has no building projects currently underway, grade school students will see something new this year.
“We have a new playground at the grade school,” Healy said.
Healy said through a countywide school facility sales tax passed in April, the district will be able to continue to maintain buildings and promote student safety.
“We are pretty fortunate we have older buildings that have been well maintained over the years,” Healy said. “Overall, they are in good shape.”
Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 126.
