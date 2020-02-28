ST. ELMO – Creativity is the word to best describe a St. Elmo man who loves to create his ideas from scratch.
Jim Caraway said he likes to create different things. A couple of years ago Caraway built a copter trike and last year he built another trike with a fire truck theme for his grandson Jack Kimberlin to ride in last year’s annual Labor Day Parade. His granddaughter rode the copter trike.
Caraway said his fire trike is modeled after a 1923 C-Cab fire truck. He said he got the idea when he was looking up cars on the internet.
“This guy had this hot rod with a C-Cab body designed after a fire truck,” Caraway said. “It had a light on the top and little ladders on the side.”
“I thought to myself, I can make that,” Caraway said.
Caraway said started searching for a three wheel bicycle. He found one on the Internet for sale from someone in Mattoon.
“The bike didn’t need much other than it needed to be modified so the box would fit on it,” Caraway said.
The main C-Cab frame of the fire trike is made of wood then mounted to the on the frame of the bike. He also painted the cab red and added gold lettering “Engine Co. Number 1.” Caraway highlighted the cab with a gold pinstripe adding an outline to the exterior.
“Once I got the body figured out and mounted, then it was a matter of deciding what else goes on it,” Caraway said. “I thought, what would this thing need if it were a real fire truck.”
“It would need a hoses, it needs axes and it needs ladders,” Caraway said. “So, I scaled everything down.”
“Everything is hand made except for the fire extinguisher and the hoses,” Caraway said. “I couldn’t put anything else on it. It is really packed down. Then again, every fire truck is.”
Caraway hand carved an ax and ladders out of wood and mounted them to both sides of the C-Cab.
He said he needed a fire ax recognizing the fact most of them were huge.
“I didn’t want buy a big one and cut it down,” Caraway said.
He found a short fire ax he wanted at Harbor Freight in Mattoon and hand carved a second ax to match the real one giving him two axes on both sides of the cab.
The top of the C-Cab has a layer of black vinyl with an emergency light mounted towards the front and a wound hose toward the back.
The hose rack is hand made with a wound hose that is a throw away hose from the St. Elmo Fire Protection District. The nozzle on the hose was created by taking a party hat and painting it gold.
A 12-volt lawn mower battery powers the ahooga horn, siren and emergency light. Caraway said getting the emergency light to work was quite a challenge.
“The overhead light runs off of 12-volts AC power,” Caraway said. “I found a plug-in adapter for it that goes into a power converter. It was weird. I’ve done a lot of electrical work and I’ve never seen a 12-volt AC before.”
“There was no other way of doing it,” Caraway said about using a converter.
Caraway added to his fire trike by mounting a gold bell his family once used in the kitchen and an old lantern he found that had been hanging in his garage for years.
He said he painted the inside of the glass of the lantern mounted on the side of the C-Cab red after he did some research on how lanterns were used on fire trucks years ago. He wanted to make it see through red, however had to settle for just painted red glass.
The hoses on the side of the C-Cab are made out of plastic tubing with end pieces from PVC pipe. The headlight is a 12 volt off-road light painted red to match the fire trike theme.
Caraway said he wanted to find an antique pump fire extinguisher to add to his creation. He said after searching antique stores as far away as Pocahontas he found one at a yard sale in St. Elmo. He said that was at the end of his project and getting close to Labor Day.
He said he is looking forward to his next project and enjoys watching his grandchildren ride the bikes in the parade.
Caraway spent several months fine tuning his creation before it’s debut last year at the annual Labor Day Parade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.