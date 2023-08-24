A 46-year-old man was struck and killed by a westbound train in St. Elmo early Thursday, according to authorities.
Fayette County Coroner David Harris has identified the victim as Richard Baron of St. Elmo.
The investigation is continuing into this incident by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Railroad Police.
St. Elmo Fire Department and railroad personnel also assisted at the scene.
