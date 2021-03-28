A St. Elmo man, who was seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash on March 18 that left one dead, died Sunday, according to the Champaign County coroner.
Eugene E. Goers, 85, was pronounced dead at 1:12 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital due to complications from the injuries he received in the crash.
He was driving in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near milepost 91 in Effingham County around 11 a.m. when his vehicle struck the rear of another vehicle slowing in traffic, causing a chain reaction, Illinois State Police said.
His wife, Evadine B. Goers, 86, died shortly after the crash.
