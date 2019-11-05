Workers at Conagra Brands in St. Elmo will get the opportunity to vote on whether to oust Local 881 United Food and Commercial Workers union representation on Friday, Nov. 15, with two voting sessions, according to Edwin Egee, Office of Congressional and Public Affairs Director for the National Labor Relations Board in Washington D.C. The vote will be held at the Conagra Brands facility in St. Elmo.
The first employee voting opportunity will be from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. with a second voting opportunity from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Nov. 15 vote is a result of a decision by the National Labor Relations Board in Washington, D.C., remanding the decision of the NLRB District 14 office in St. Louis, which dismissed a petition filed by Robert Gentry and his co-workers to decertify the union.
Representing Gentry was The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation.
