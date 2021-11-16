EFFINGHAM — HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has announced that its lobby is reopened in a limited capacity after a brief closure due to the delta variant of COVID-19.
The lobby is now open for visitors from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Visitation requirements are unchanged: adult emergency and inpatient care patients may have one visitor in their room, while pediatric patients may have two; those in the women and infants center may have two support people; those at the end of their lives may have two visitors; surgical patients may have one visitor, as well as those in outpatient care and those with developmental or cognitive impairments.
Anyone seeking to visit will still be required to wear a mask and undergo COVID-19 screening prior to entering. Those with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter.
Chief Medical Officer Ryan Jennings said the decision to reopen the lobby, even if it is limited to begin with, will make it easier for patients to access services throughout the hospital.
“It’s just making it a little bit easier for access (and) parking for people,” Jennings said.
The lobby initially closed during the height of the virus’ first wave in March 2020, before reopening this spring after a significant drop in cases. The rise of the delta variant meant that the hospital needed to get back to controlling the flow of people going in and out of the hospital; thus, the lobby was closed for a second time.
“The reason it was shut down was to control the flow of people within the building to make sure that we keep our colleagues and other patients safe,” Jennings said. “By limiting the number of entrances, we were able to make certain of that.”
Jennings doesn’t see a major issue involved with opening the lobby during the daytime, with those coming into the hospital continuing to be screened and still being required to wear a mask indoors. Usage of the lobby will also help with getting around the building, as the main elevators are easily accessible through that area.
“With where the elevator stacks are located, going through the (emergency department) is challenging,” Jennings said. “It really helps for way-finding for us through the building so people can get to where they’re going.”
He believes it will make patients and the community at large happier, now that they can re-enter the building through the front entrance.
“They like being able to come in through the front entrance,” Jennings said. “The parking’s more convenient, so for us, it’s really trying to help people get to where they’re going.”
In a statement, St. Anthony’s CEO Chad Markham said he is glad to welcome guests back through the hospital’s front door following the peak of the delta variant.
“It is a step in the right direction to be able to provide additional accessibility to our building and services,” Markham said.
Even with the partial reopening, Jennings still cautions people to be safe and aware of their risk of COVID-19, in order to allow for the lobby to remain open for people as long as possible.
“I still think it’s important for us to be careful with the number of visitors,” Jennings said. “Although we want our families involved in the healing process, there still is quite a bit of disease out there and we want to keep everybody safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.