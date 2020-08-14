HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently welcomed nine new third-year medical students from Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine (LUCOM) in Lynchburg, Virginia to serve and learn alongside hospital colleagues and Medical Staff.
This is the fifth year St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is partnering with the University to provide clinical education for their osteopathic medical students. These nine students chose Effingham and St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital as their clinical sites for this year. The goal is to train primary care physicians who will hopefully return to practice in this region.
St. Anthony’s and Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine share an aligned vision: providing excellent patient-centered care to an underserved population through the marriage of medical science and the love of Jesus Christ. The college has designed a world class, distinctively Christian, student-centered curriculum taught by dedicated professionals who demonstrate excellence both in knowledge and experience within their practice of medicine.
As third-year medical students, they work alongside Medical Staff preceptors, physicians who have chosen to help provide direction and guidance. The students will practice gathering information on patients such as history and physicals, doing consultations, and taking notes about a patient. Their work will be evaluated by their preceptor. Hospital physicians will still direct all orders and perform examinations and medical procedures with medical students observing.
HSHS St. Anthony’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Jennings shared, “We are excited to welcome our fifth class of third-year medical students from Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine. The reason we are successful in serving as a clinical site is because of the support of our colleagues, physician preceptors, and the warm and welcoming nature of our community. We are truly grateful to everyone for being so welcoming and embracing these students in their educational journey.”
For more information about Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine, visit their web site at www.liberty.edu/lucom. For more information about HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, visit the hospital web site at www.stanthonyshospital.org.
