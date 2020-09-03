The presidents of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center squared off this week during a public hearing about SBL’s proposed $35 million Bonutti Clinic in Effingham. St. Anthony’s opposes the project’s scope.
“Sarah Bush Lincoln has been drawn into a public debate with a Springfield company that owns 100 percent of the hospital,” SBL President and CEO Jerry Esker told the state Health Facilities and Services Review Board. “Sarah Bush Lincoln wants no part of this divisive conflict.”
The review board must approve SBL’s “certificate of need” before it can demolish its existing Bonutti Clinic on West Evergreen Avenue and replace it with a two-story clinic. The hearing Wednesday was held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. The board is expected to review the information at a meeting at Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodéo Drive, Bolingbrook, on Sept. 22.
“HSHS Corporation requested a public hearing, engaged lobbyists and consultants, went to the media, reached out to legislators and city officials, unsuccessfully tried to involve the Illinois Hospital Association in support of its attempt to block our construction,” Esker said. “Because of these things, we have been forced to respond in this public forum.”
Esker said St. Anthony’s has been telling the community it does not object to a new building, however, it questions the size and redundancy of services.
“The additional space is required to house our existing services, the floor plan is clear,” Esker said. “Every square foot is accounted for. There is no shell space. It would be cost prohibitive to convert the new space into surgery suites or a micro-hospital as some have suggested.”
Esker, who was born at St. Anthony’s, said Sarah Bush Lincoln has been performing the same services in Effingham for years that it plans to consolidate in the new clinic.
“If I thought there was even a remote possibility of this project putting emergency services at risk, I wouldn’t be standing here today,” Esker said.
Theresa Rutherford, president and CEO of St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, explained the hospital’s call for the hearing.
“This is not something we do casually or take lightly,” Rutherford said. “The basis of our opposition is simple in my view. As proposed, the project will unnecessarily duplicate existing and presently underutilized hospital services and redirect away from the hospital those patients and revenues that support essential and under-reimbursed hospital services, associated hospital jobs and a wide range of community benefit projects totaling over $11 million last year.”
Rutherford said the financial impact of COVID-19 on rural hospitals reinforces the need to oppose the certificate of need application.
“Our hospital is nonprofit as a matter of law and mission,” Rutherford said. “Hospital revenues are important to us as a means for supporting our mission of service to the community.”
Rutherford said Sarah Bush Lincoln omitted information in its application, which is why St. Anthony’s asked for the hearing.
“We have no concerns over the modernization and replacement of an existing office building and, as a member of this community, I welcome it,” Rutherford said. “Our objections and concerns center on the proposed expansion of existing and new services, and building size.”
Several others read their testimonies to be added to previous collected letters for the review board to consider.
Planning and Business Development Director Erica Stollard of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center of Mattoon said she supports the new development to replace their outdated existing Bonutti Clinic building and existing services in Effingham.
“The current facility is undersized and dilapidated,” Stollard said. “It was built 50 years ago as a skating rink.”
Stollard said the current volume of patients warrants the expansion into a new 65,400-square-foot, two-story facility. She said the new facility would be built behind the existing building and the current building would be demolished. She said all space in the new building is designated for medial office use.
Julie Goebel, vice president of Strategy for the Illinois Division of HSHS, spoke in opposition.
“What we oppose is the unnecessary duplication of services,” Goebel said.
Goebel questioned the equipment to be used in the facility and possible increase in the volume of services SBL would be providing in the future with a CT scanner.
“No one buys expensive medical equipment without the expectation it will hardly be used,” Goebel said.
