EFFINGHAM — History was made in Peoria when St. Anthony girls softball team became the runner-up in the Class 1A softball state championship game against Glasford’s Illini Bluffs.
This is the furthest the softball team has ever gone in the post-season, only making it to sectionals in the past.
When the Bulldogs got home on Wednesday night, they had a warm welcome waiting for them.
“I’m ecstatic!” said Jamie Vonderheide, mother of pitcher Stacie Vonderheide. “I’m very happy for these girls.”
Stacie’s siblings, Luke, Jackie and William were decked out with red, white and blue leis, hair dye and coordinated Bulldogs-themed outfits. They painted their car windows to celebrate Stacie and the team.
Once the Bulldogs arrived from Peoria, police squad cars and more than a dozen cars were waiting to follow them through town on an impromptu parade. Sirens, honks and cheers blasted as they traveled from the Effingham Event Center to St. Anthony High School. People downtown clapped and people lined the streets around St. Anthony schools.
Several staff members from St. Anthony were waiting with signs, ready to cheer as the team arrived.
“I’m very happy for these girls,” said Janice Semple, the school’s secretary. “They’re a great bunch of girls.”
Semple was joined by math teacher Carlene Weber, her husband, Dale Semple, and volleyball coach Cathy Wenthe.
“Our daughters played softball together here at St. Anthony,” Semple said, referring to her and Weber’s daughters. “We just like the softball program.”
After the parade, the team went to the Effingham Event Center for a celebration of their achievement. The room was packed shoulder to shoulder with friends, family, coaches and more.
Alexis Stephens, a junior on the team, thanked everyone for their support and shared her appreciation for her team.
“We have definitely grown so much together. I’m pretty sure these are the best people I’ve probably ever met,” Stephens said, standing on a barstool to see over the crowd. “I would not trade a moment.”
Stephens made sure to point out that even as runners-up, they still went further than ever before.
“We still made school history!” she said to thunderous applause.
Starting pitcher Lucy Fearday, a St. Anthony sophomore, said the day was a rush of feelings, but she was glad to spend it with her team.
“The whole day was pretty intense, being at state and all,” said Fearday. “We took our nerves and we used it in the best way we could.”
Coach Makayla Walsh has a personal history at the state series. In 2013, the last time the softball team went to sectionals, Walsh was a player. As coach, she said the feeling of being runner-up is indescribable.
“I think it’s one of those things that I have no words for,” she said. “Truly, it’s an amazing feeling. You feel on top of the world.”
It might not be a surprise to learn Walsh is the coach behind the record-breaking team. Walsh comes from a sports family, including a cousin who is a sports agent, another who coaches an NCAA team and Tim Walsh, her assistant coach and father who was head coach in 2013.
Despite that, she’s still shocked — and proud — of her team.
“If you were to ask me at the beginning of the season if we’d be in the state championship, I would have thought you were crazy,” she said.
The team, which has no seniors, will stay largely the same for next season, except for the addition of new freshman players. When asked what that means for the future of the team, Walsh was hopeful.
“I know how they can play and I think it can only get better from here,” she said.
For now, the team will celebrate, rest and train for next year.
