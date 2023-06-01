EFFINGHAM — Bulldog fans and families met outside of St. Anthony High School Thursday morning to give the school’s state-bound softball team a proper send off as they head to Peoria to face off against Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) in the Class 2A state championship semifinal.
The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.
Among the supporters who held signs and cheered on the team Thursday was Stacey Rios. In addition to coaching the school’s girls basketball team alongside her husband, Aaron, she is the mother of two state-bound players, senior Cameran Rios and sophomore Adysen Rios.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Rios said. “Cameran was able to go her sophomore year, which was her first year playing because of COVID, and then to have our youngest go her sophomore year, it’s really exciting for her to get the experience, too, now.”
Rios’ son, Jayden Rios, won a state championship with the St. Anthony High School boys golf team in 2018, which means Adysen will be the last of her children to compete in a state championship, something the family often joked about.
“So we joked with our youngest that, ‘You know, no pressure, but everybody else has been to state, so what are you gonna do?’” Rios said.
Nearing the end of the season on such a high note has been particularly special to seniors on the team like Cameran, who committed to play softball at the University of Illinois Chicago last year.
“She is so super excited about this opportunity,” Rios said. “It’s her last chance. She loves playing for the Bulldogs, and before she heads off to continue playing in college, she’s just checking her goals and her boxes and hitting every single achievement that she wants to make.”
Rios said that as Cameran’s final high school softball season wraps up, she’s been trying to take the time to appreciate just how far her daughter and her team have come.
“So it’s fun as a parent to sit back and just watch her work so hard and her hard work be paid off the way it is right now,” she said. “And then she’s got a good core group of girls behind her to support her. They’ve played together for a while, so it’s nice to see it all come together.”
According to Rios, the success of the team doesn’t go unnoticed by the community, particularly future Bulldogs, including the group of young female volleyball players who gathered to watch the buses take off Thursday.
“It really drives the interest in female sports,” Rios said. “To create the excitement around a women’s sports is just great.”
Rios explained that due to St. Anthony High School’s class sizes and enrollment being lower than that of some other schools in the area, the number of female students taking part in athletics at the school isn’t very high, which is one of the many reasons why she is thrilled to see the team end their season on such a high note.
In fact, she said she’s seen first hand how inspiring a state championship can be to younger students who see celebrations like the send-off Thursday and want to “be a part of this.”
“The success we’ve had in post season, we’ve seen it start to garner more interest at the lower grade levels, so I’m hoping their success at state is going to boost our little girls to come out and try softball,” Rios said regarding the St. Anthony High School girls basketball program.
Toni Niebrugge came to the school’s parking lot to support her daughter, St. Anthony High School junior Hailey Niebrugge.
Niebrugge said seeing her daughter get another chance at the state title has been “crazy emotional,” especially since the team was bumped up from Class 1A to Class 2A after the 2021 season.
“You’re excited; you’re anxious for them,” she said. “It’s pretty special, them going from 1A. They’re a good, balanced team.”
Another aspect that Niebrugge said makes the team special is it is comprised almost entirely of the same players who made it to the state championship in 2021 and the Sweet 16 in 2022 with the exception of a couple of players who graduated.
The group has had quite the successful high school career. Niebrugge credits the success to their ability to pick up the slack for each other by stepping up to make important plays when their teammates are struggling and need them the most.
“They’re team players,” she said.
Despite feeling a bit anxious about the championship, she said she is happy her daughter and her teammates get to create more memories together, and she said Hailey can hardly wait to get on the field for Friday’s game.
“Hailey is nervous, but the night before, she always says, ‘It feels like Christmas Eve. We’re ready to open our presents tomorrow,’” Niebrugge said.
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to the state championship Saturday, while the losing team will compete for third place.
Tickets to the Class 2A State Championship can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/events/993460? schoolId=IHSA, and viewers can stream the game with a subscription at nfhsnetwork.com/events/ihsa/gam5d9ad8961b
