EFFINGHAM — HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 on Sunday.
Sharon Holt of Louisville gave birth on New Year’s Day to Noah Holt at 3:38 p.m. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long, according to a press release.
After Noah’s birth, staff from HSHS St. Anthony’s Women and Infants Center gave Holt a New Year’s onesie and a gift basket in celebration of him being St. Anthony’s 2023 New Year’s Baby.
Noah Holt joins his siblings Dominic, Abigail and Gabriella Bunch, and Lily and Luke Holt.
For more information about HSHS St. Anthony’s Women and Infants Center, visit St. Anthony’s website at stanthonyshospital.org/baby.
