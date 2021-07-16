EFFINGHAM — HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is renovating its centralized outpatient registration area and Prairie Heart Institute waiting room to enhance patient privacy and comfort.
Located adjacent to the Prairie Heart Institute/outpatient entrance, the renovation will provide three private rooms for patient registration. The area will also be refurbished with new décor and furnishings to enhance the patient experience.
The renovation will begin July 19 and is expected to be completed in early October. While the Prairie Heart Institute/outpatient entrance will remain open during the remodeling, patients will be directed to different registration areas when they enter. Guest Services will have a dedicated staff member stationed inside the entrance to screen and direct patients to the correct registration area.
The Prairie Heart Institute entrance is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Patients coming to the hospital for the following outpatient services should continue to enter through the Prairie Heart Institute entrance:
Outpatient diagnostic imaging
Outpatient cardiology testing
IV therapy
Appointments with the clinical dietitian
Patients coming for the following services should come through the Emergency Room (ER) entrance:
Pain management
Wound Healing Center
Surgery
OB
ER
Visitors should use the main lobby entrance off of Maple Street which is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
When the Prairie Heart Institute and main lobby entrances are closed, patients and visitors should utilize the emergency room entrance. Everyone will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have a temperature check upon entering. Masks are still mandatory in all health care settings, per current CDC guidelines.
HSHS St. Anthony’s Manager of Facilities Management John Cordery said, “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work to improve our facility.”
