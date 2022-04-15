EFFINGHAM — HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Wound Healing Center has once again been named a recipient of the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Wound Healing Center has won this award every year since it opened in 2010.
The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92% and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal. There were 555 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 278 achieved the honor. Other Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) hospitals receiving this same honor include HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.
HSHS St. Anthony’s President and CEO Chad Markham shared, “I am extremely proud of the Wound Healing Center team for achieving this award consistently since opening in 2010. This is a testament to the providers and colleagues that provide high quality, compassionate care to every patient. What they do changes the lives of many people in our community by bringing healing and allowing people to return to their active lives,” he said.
St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers® and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Advanced wound care modalities provided by the hospital’s wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Wound Healing Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
Dr. Jeff Brummer, medical director of St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center, expressed his appreciation for the center winning this award repeatedly over the last number of years. “It takes a certain level of dedication, commitment and talent to achieve this high degree of care year after year, which is a reflection on the physicians and staff that are associated with St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center,” Dr. Brummer said.
“The repeated achievement of this award demonstrates that when people are passionate about their health care professions, truly care about their patients, enjoy working together, and continue to advance their training, it shows,” said Ashley Dillingham, director of the Wound Healing Center. “Of all the Healogics wound centers, St. Anthony’s is one of only five other centers nationwide who have won the award in this many consecutive years. Our team takes a lot of pride in that because it demonstrates their efforts to provide the best wound care to those who need us in Effingham and surrounding areas.”
The Wound Healing Center cares for people that have wounds that have not begun to heal in two weeks or have not completely healed in six weeks. Patients can be referred by their family doctors or can refer themselves by calling St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center to make an appointment at 217-347-3565.
