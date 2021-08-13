EFFINGHAM — HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has selected a new president and CEO. Chad Markham, MBA, will begin serving in this role on Sept. 7.
Markham comes to St. Anthony’s from Sioux City, Iowa, where he has served in a variety of health care leadership roles at UnityPoint Health and MercyONE Hospital. He most recently served as chief operating officer with UnityPoint Health’s St. Luke’s Hospital.
In his role there, he led strategy and operations of a 183-bed hospital. He is credited with being integral to improving employee engagement, physician relationships, patient experience and contributing to the hospital’s growth. Markham also served as the pandemic incident commander during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“Chad is a mission-driven, colleague-focused leader who is passionate about delivering high-quality, personalized health care and ensuring the well-being of health care workers in the wake of the pandemic,” said E.J. Kuiper, president and CEO of HSHS Illinois. “We look forward to welcoming him to the HSHS family, specifically at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.”
Markham has a Bachelor of Arts in biomedical science with a minor in chemistry and a Master of Business Administration both from Saint Cloud State University in Minnesota.
“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be part of the HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital team and the communities it serves,” Markham said. “My wife and I had the opportunity to spend several days in and around Effingham recently, and we are so excited to join the community. I have been extremely impressed with the area’s charm, scope of trade and industry, and warmth of the people. I look forward to joining HSHS, meeting all of the colleagues at St. Anthony’s and helping to build upon all of the good work that is happening there.”
Markham and his family are outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy mountain biking, fly fishing, golf and hockey. He and his wife, Michelle, have three children Quincy, Libby and Rosie, two dogs, two cats and a gecko. He and his family are looking forward to integrating into the Effingham community. Chad is a Catholic in good standing.
