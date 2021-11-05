EFFINGHAM — For most musicals adapted for high school students, music directors have the ability to utilize a recording in order to assist their actors in how the songs included in the play are meant to go.
For Angie Tkachuk, chorus teacher at St. Anthony High School and music director for the school’s production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” finding a recording for the musical’s pieces proved to be impossible to pull off. So, she decided to call in a little bit of backup and go old school with the musical accompaniment for the production.
“Typically, when you pay for the rights to perform a musical, you’ll have the option to rent the accompaniments,” Tkachuk said. “This one did not have that option. It was a live orchestra (and) that was it. I called in some friends. Thankfully, they said yes.”
People can experience Tkachuk’s impromptu orchestra this weekend in St. Anthony’s Multi-Purpose Room. The first performance was Friday night, and performances are slated for Saturday at 7 and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The musical is based on the first book of Rick Riordan’s best-selling series, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” It revolves around Jackson, a middle-schooler who discovers that he is the son of a Greek god and possesses his powers. Those powers come in handy when he is tasked to find out who stole Zeus’ lightning bolt (hence the name), while attempting to keep the peace amongst the gods.
The book and subsequent sequels were popular enough to spawn a pair of films, plus an upcoming streaming TV show and this musical. For Tkachuk, she found that most of the students involved in the play had read the books at some point in their childhood, making it easier for them to understand the characters and their motivations.
“They have a deeper background on the characters than we typically get when we just get the script,” Tkachuk said. “They’ve got a better understanding of who they’re playing and who they’re supposed to be. I think that really added to the production this year. We didn’t have to do as much character study with the students (because) they (had) already done it on their own because they’d read the books.”
Having that knowledge and appreciation for the source material helped some of the key figures in the musical learn what they’re doing. Griffen Elder, a junior at St. Anthony, plays the heroic titular character and said reading the books helped him to understand Jackson’s issues, from his relationship with his parents to his dyslexia and ADHD.
“Reading the books helped me to know Percy’s struggle more, like him coming to terms with his dad (Poseidon) being a god, his mom being gone and his fight to get her back,” Elder said. “I understood it more.”
Sam Deters, a fellow junior who plays Percy’s friend Grover, said his character’s fun-loving nature was something that he tried to emulate as he played the character.
“In the books, Grover’s very goofy and always messing around,” Deters said. “I tried to act that way for the musical.”
Sean Bailey, a senior who plays Luke Castellan, thought his character was one that the audience could have sympathy for, even as they eventually end up rooting against him.
“The books fleshed out his character a little bit and allowed me to understand his motivation and be able to show that on stage,” Bailey said. “I thought it (the musical) was a pretty faithful adaptation of the books.”
Of course, you don’t have to know the characters or the book to get deep into the play. Grace Walker, a junior, said she got into her character through practice and getting feedback from her peers who had read the books and watched the films.
“It made things a lot easier to understand her character complex,” Walker said.
The message of the book, the movies and the musical are quite simple: good can triumph over evil. At the very least, Tkachuk wants people to at least take it with them after the play.
“I want them to leave singing the songs,” Tkachuk said. “I want them to come in and have a great time enjoying some fantastic music theater and know that good triumphs over evil.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.