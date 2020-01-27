EFFINGHAM — The Rev. Mark Tracy, emergency responders and school members were put to the test Monday to see who is the most physically fit as they kicked off Catholic Schools Week.
As a way to celebrate the week and encourage community involvement, a fitness challenge was presented before the student body at St. Anthony Grade School.
“This whole fitness challenge started because our Father Mark Tracy was appointed by the bishop as the chaplain of the Illinois Army National Guard,” said Grade School Principal Matt Sturgeon. “Father Mark has been working out and training and running, and in a couple of months he’ll go off to boot camp.”
In the cheering section were students and supporters from local police, fire and EMS squads.
“The event means a lot to me,” said Tracy. “It’s a great way to be called as a chaplain and to serve God and our country. It’s also a fun way to bring our community together to show our support to God and our country, too.”
With a theme of “Celebrate Our Nation,” the Community Fitness Challenge between local agencies and emergency responders allowed the participants to garner points, with one winner donating the money collected by the students to a charity of their choice.
Ten contenders competed for the best score in the number of situps, pushups, best long jump and other physical challenges. Two lighter, fun events also were included — a hula-hoop contest and a standing toe touch, cheerleader style, scored by crowd cheer.
Sturgeon said the week is intended to celebrate the school and the parish, but also the nation. Students wore red, white and blue or camouflage for the event on Monday.
In addition to Tracy, competing were Effingham County Sheriff’s deputy Rob Brown, Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Mark Flack, Effingham City Police officer Alec Westrich, Effingham firefighter Ken Hayes, Abbott EMS Dakota Shadwell, Illinois National Guard Specialist Tristen Duran, St. Anthony High School boys varsity basketball coach Cody Rincker, St. Anthony High School student Jack Elder and St. Anthony Grade School teacher Amy Allred.
Elder edged out Rincker by three points to win the competition with 49 points. Elder donated $550 collected by the students to Crisis Nursery of Effingham County. Ranking third place was Hayes; fourth, Westrich; fifth, Brown; sixth, Flack; seventh, Tracy; eighth, Allred; ninth, Duran; and 10th, Shadwell.
Sturgeon thanked the participants.
“We would like to thank each of our participants, the agencies they represented, and all of those who serve our community and nation for their leadership and willingness to meet adversity head on so that we may have the ability to pursue our faith and freedom.”
Tracy, 30, was sworn in as chaplain of the Illinois Army National Guard last April. He will provide spiritual care to the men and women of the Guard. His duties will include administering the sacraments, counseling, and being with the men and women and accompanying them on their faith journey. He will be with his unit one weekend a month and will be active for two to four weeks every year serving domestically or internationally. He is expected to serve six years.
Tracy will first complete the Chaplain Basic Officer Leader Course, which is the chaplain initial military training. The training is 72 days broken up into three phases that he will complete. He will also have to travel every month to his commissioned unit in Illinois.
This new role will add a new layer to his priestly assignments as Tracy will remain the parochial vicar at St. Anthony Parish in Effingham and St. Mary Parish in Shumway.
Tracy will report for basic training on May 13.
