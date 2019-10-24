EFFINGHAM — When St. Anthony of Padua Parish launched a campaign to fund a much-needed new home for its priests, parishioners answered the call in just over five months, surpassing the $1.1 million goal.
Through the church's multiyear "A Time to Build" campaign that was launched in May, a total of $1,454,422 million has been pledged to construct a new rectory. More than 70% of the donations from those pledges have already been received.
Two priests, the Revs. Chuck Edwards and Mark Tracy, currently live in the two-story rectory full time. However, Koenig said the rectory hosts 40 to 50 overnight visitors each year.
The new rectory will be more accessible for those living and staying there. Plans include making it a single-story structure. The building also will be fully accessible with wheelchair access and a ramp and will be fully accessible from the rectory to the church.
The current rectory will be torn down next February or March and after demolition will be rebuilt in the same location.
In addition to the rectory, the money raised will go toward improvements at the church, some of which have already been completed thanks to early donations. The parish's asphalt parking lots were resealed in July, and the church's HVAC system was replaced at the end of September.
The church's heating and air conditioning system is 20 to 25 years old and, although it still functions, Carrie Koenig, director of operations for St. Anthony of Padua Church and schools, said the parish wanted to replace it before it stopped functioning.
The money also will be used to install an electronic key fob system in the rectory and church to improve security.
"It's an expansion on what we are already doing to expand safety for our parishioners and our property," Koenig said.
The addition of a room off the church for collection counters also is planned.
The additional funds raised by the campaign will be used to fund parish and school capital projects projected over the next five to 10 years, which could include roof replacement for the parish center and grade school, a maintenance truck and snow plow, and outdoor security cameras for the church and schools.
"We have very forward-looking people in our parish," said Anne Kabbes, a campaign committee member. "We have a treasure that we want to maintain and build on."
The majority of the donations received through the campaign were from individual or family donations. Nearly 400 families participated in the campaign. Donations came from businesses owned parishioners as well.
"The people in our parish have been great about contributing to the church and schools," said Frank Kabbes, a campaign committee member.
