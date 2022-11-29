For the first time in its more than 80-year history, Springfield Clinic is offering a health plan that will ensure patients in-network access to their Springfield Clinic doctors. The new Springfield Clinic Advantage Plan also provides Tier 1 access to a nationwide network of hospitals and providers through national insurer HealthLink.
“Too many patients have had trusted relationships with their Springfield Clinic doctors interrupted over the past year. This plan removes the choice between driving out of the local area to find an available physician or putting off important health care decisions,” said Springfield Clinic CEO Ray Williams.
Springfield Clinic Advantage allows patients and employers to better control their own health care costs by making more of their own choices rather than having decisions on procedures dictated to them.
The plan allows employers with 10 or more employees to manage the cost of care by creating proactive approaches to overall wellness, including:
• Reduced or waived co-pays/deductibles when using Springfield Clinic providers.
• Offering unique member personal health surveys with biometric screening.
• Employee engagement through value-based plan design and wellness programs.
• Concierge-based customer service support including finding providers and scheduling appointments.
• Fully transparent pharmaceutical pricing.
“Many traditional health insurance plans limit your ability to make important health care decisions. For example, when you need a colonoscopy, our team will work with you to understand where to get that procedure quickly, safely and in the most cost-effective way,” said Darren Reynolds, CEO of central Illinois-based plan administrator Consociate Health.
“Many procedures cost far less in an outpatient surgery center than at a hospital, and patients should know that in advance,” added Reynolds.
For more information about Springfield Clinic Advantage visit springfieldclinic.com/advantage or call 1-866-996-3366.
