Some residents in Teutopolis are once again taking spring cleaning to the next level as Teutopolis for Tomorrow held the fourth annual “No Trash Bash” this week. The timing coincides with Earth Day on Saturday.
Angie Koester of Teutopolis for Tomorrow has played a major role in organizing and coordinating the event this year.
Koester has been on the Teutopolis for Tomorrow Village Beautification Committee since the group first formed in 2020 in collaboration with Western Illinois university to begin a community MAPPING process for the village.
“It started back in 2020 when we had the movement with Western Illinois University to kind of do different things to better our community in order to get it to grow,” Koester said.
Since then, the group has organized various events and activities throughout the village aimed to improve the community, provide fun for families and raise funds to further invest in the future of Teutopolis.
This week, partially in celebration of Earth Day, the group held a No Trash Bash in the village in an effort to, once again, keep Teutopolis clean.
“We always do it the week of Earth Day every year,” Koester said.
Koester said that when they first held the No Trash Bash in 2020, residents seemed to appreciate the opportunity to get out of the house after being cooped up for long periods of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, she said community participation was particularly high when the event was held in 2020 and 2021.
“It also was when COVID began, so a ton of people were at home, and I think they just liked the idea of getting out and doing something,” she said. “I wanna say our biggest hit would have been year one which was in 2020. Last year we had a pretty good turnout as well.”
In addition to organizing the No Trash Bash, the beautification committee organizes the “Adopt a Pot” program which encourages local families and businesses to sponsor the upkeep of flower pots placed in the village by the committee.
“We have flower pots down main street in our village that we created just to add some nice greenery to down town,” Koester said.
Koester explained that the No Trash Bash also includes residents like herself who live beyond village limits.
“We also have, obviously, a lot of country roads that lead up to the village and a lot of people that live just outside of the village, and we try to get their engagement as well,” she said. “And if you live down any country roads, you know they’re pretty trash heavy, so I try to get people around my area to go out and just kind of help with picking trash out of the ditches and the roadway.”
Koester explained that rural residents play a huge role in the cleanup because they are often cleaning county roads that are often overlooked and neglected.
Although beautifying the village is an award in and of itself, participants who share their trash pickups online will have the chance to win several prizes being offered by Teutopolis for Tomorrow. These prizes include gift cards to Wessel’s, a local business.
“It’s kind of a raffle,” Koester said. “We want people to submit pictures of either cleaning up the trash or trash that they have collected over the week. And then we’re doing three different drawings.”
Although the bash will technically end this weekend, she said Teutopolis for Tomorrow is constantly striving to keep the village clean.
Koester said it is still to early to know just how many residents too part in this year’s No Trash Bash, but several photos have already been submitted for the raffle, including some from Community Support Systems, which shared photos of a group cleaning trash around the Teutopolis Banquet Hall.
“I think because of the change in weather Saturday, we haven’t had a lot of participation as of yet, but I foresee that as the week goes on, we’ll get additional participants going out and cleaning up there are of the village,” she said.
Koester said Teutopolis has received as many as roughly 20 photos of residents picking up trash in previous years.
Over past few years, residents of a wide age range have taken part in the event, and many families have teamed up and picked up trash together.
“It was a little bit of everyone,” Koester said.
In addition to the No Trash Bash, Teutopolis for Tomorrow is paying for and hosting a “Golf Cart Movie Night” in the Teutopolis Banquet Hall parking lot June 2. Screening of the film will begin at dusk, and in addition to the movie, there will be face painting, henna tattoos, bounce houses and food trucks will be there at 5 p.m.
Admission to the drive-in is free, and anyone is welcome to enjoy an outdoor screening of “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.”
“Golf carts, blankets and chairs are all welcome,” Koester said.
Additionally, Koester said Teutopolis for Tomorrow will be hosting another “Garage Band Night” later this summer.
Garage Band Night consists of live performances in the village from local artists.
Anyone seeking more information about Teutopolis for Tomorrow or any of their future events can check out the Teutopolis for Tomorrow Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/2499173783735077/
The bash began April 14 and continues through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.