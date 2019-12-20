For some folks, Christmas might be a lonely time.
But a couple of volunteers who encouraged community involvement and a simple act of kindness, hope to brighten the spirits of some of those in nursing homes, assisted living or group home settings.
And they are doing it with a greeting card.
Wait. They are doing it with 800 greeting cards.
Bundles of cards will be distributed around the area to a number of facilities on Sunday, just in time for the staff to hand them out before Christmas, said Kyle Webb, one of the greeting card volunteers and administrator for the Dieterich Prayer Page on Facebook.
“This is our second annual Christmas Card Drive,” said Webb. “We usually make a post on our page explaining what our goal is with the Christmas Cards. People will start commenting asking for the drop off place and share the post.”
Webb said he has help from Gail Einhorn, who works at Dieterich Bank in Dieterich. Webb is employed at Community Support Systems in group homes. The cards typically are delivered to Webb or any Dieterich Bank branch throughout the area. They are signed by the volunteers, counted and sorted for area facilities.
One activities director at a nursing care facility said this is a nice added touch for residents on Christmas Eve. She said groups like Dieterich Prayer Page and a few others always come through for the residents.
“Too many times people don’t get anything during the holidays when their in long-term care facilities,” Risner said. “We really appreciate the support of the Dieterich Prayer Page – and the others.”
Risner said the donations Lakeland Rehabilitation & Health Care Center gets during the holidays brightens the days for its residents.
“We’ve had a lot of donations this year and it makes a difference,” Risner said. “In their lives and their quality of life. Everyone wants a present of some kind.”
Webb said among the 800 cards collected from around the area communities, some homemade cards from the Girl Scouts were also donated. Because the volunteers had some excess of cards last year that they saved them for this year. But because of the enormous response this year, with an even larger turnout, some will be held back for 2020 Christmas.
“Last year we had so many that we had to use the Dieterich Village Hall to sort and sign the cards,” said Webb. “We also recruited some community members – some being high school students who came after school hours.”
Webb said that he and Einhorn are both active community members who know a lot of people and these connections help draw in community support from the area.
He wanted to create a form of outreach and started the Dieterich Prayer Page in 2011. Plus, they have both had relatives in nursing care facilities and have seen what it is like to not have a family member there to visit them.
“My Grandpa was in Evergreen for years and Gail had a mother in the Newton Care Center,” said Webb. “We have both seen first-hand what it was like for some to have have family around, so we started this Christmas Card Drive last year.”
Back at Lakeland Rehab, the staff there are looking forward to seeing the joy the cards bring.
“Just to see their faces when the receive a present,” Risner said. “Joy is something that is healing and to play a small role it that is amazing.”
Director of Nursing Yvonne Hand at Lakeland Rehab said it helps the staff, too, to spread some Christmas cheer.
“Our residents are our extended families,” Hand said. “It makes you happy that you are making a difference for them. As small of a gesture it is, they really light up when they receive anything.”
Webb said, he knows it’s making a difference to hundreds of people who receive the cards.
“I can tell by the smiles on their face and hugs from the residents that we received last year that it meant a lot to them,” said Webb.
This year the cards will be distributed to: Lakeland Rehabilitation & Health Care, Evergreen Nursing & Rehab Center, Effingham Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, The Glenwood Assisted Living Facility, Lavender Ridge Memory Care, Brookestone Estates Suites, Villas of Holly Brook (Effingham & Newton), Willowbrook, Newton Care Center, Altamont Lutheran Care Center, Heartland Christian Village in Neoga, Visiting Angels Home Care, Guardian Angel Adult Daycare, and Community Support Systems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.