SPRINGFIELD – A mobilization ceremony was held at the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois on Friday for six Soldiers who will deploy to Afghanistan as part of Bilateral Embedded Staff Team (BEST) A24.
This unit’s unique mission will allow them to deploy side-by-side with their Polish counterparts.
The Soldiers are from various towns in central Illinois. They were selected for the mission based on their training and skills.
As part of the deployment supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, the team will assist the Polish Military Contingent in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. In partnership with allied and coalition forces, BEST A24 will train, advise and assist the institutions within the Afghan Ministry of Defense and Ministry of the Interior.
“This is a special mission, very few states deploy with their partner countries. Your mission is special within the National Guard,” Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, the Adjutant General, Illinois National Guard said. “Thank you for leaving the civilian life to serve. You are representing us both at home and abroad.”
Neely told the Soldiers they are part of something bigger than themselves.
“We are the few. We raise our right hand and answer the call,” he said. “You said I will go, I will serve. You are what we celebrate next week as we celebrate Veterans Day.”
The Soldiers were also reminded of their mission.
“This is a tough mission,” Maj. Gen. Michael Zerbonia, Assistant Adjutant General – Army, Illinois Army National Guard. “You have two bosses for the next 7 months. You have the important role of working with a key ally and helping them in the fight.”
Lt. Col. Eric Smith, Commander, BEST A24, told the Soldiers and their families regardless of the time length, it is never easy to leave families.
“After 30 years in the military, it doesn’t get any easier,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s two weeks of active training or 12 months in a combat theater of operations.”
The year 2019 marks the 26th anniversary of the partnership between the Illinois National Guard and Poland. Established in 1993, it has been the most successful State Partnership in the nation, helping Poland emerge from the Warsaw Pact to become a member of NATO and one of the United States’ staunchest allies. In addition, Illinois Army National Guard troops have co-deployed with Poland on every Polish rotation since 2003.
