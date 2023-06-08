EFFINGHAM — Members of law enforcement brought together local residents, public officials and businesses Wednesday for the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is organized annually to help kick off the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games and raise additional funds for local Special Olympics athletes.
The event’s coordinator, Illinois State Trooper Andy Rath, arrived at the Effingham County Museum in Effingham early Wednesday to prepare for the event and point participants in the right direction.
“It’s awesome, and I can already tell it’s grown since last year,” Rath said of the turnout Wednesday. “I would say it’s maybe doubled in size as far as participants.”
Rath spearheaded the event, but he also credits others with helping him, including Zachary Storm of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, who helped him hand out flyers and spread the word about the Torch Run in the area.
“He’s been a huge help,” Rath said.
Additionally, Rath said St. Anthony donated one of its buses for the event, which provided an air-conditioned space for runners to rest and cool down during the run.
“But if you wanna run the whole thing, you can,” he said. “We’ve had guys in the past that actually have.”
Rath said 25-30 of the participating athletes were from Effingham alone.
The runners’ route to Mattoon included a stop in Neoga, where five more athletes joined the group and also had the chance to carry the torch. Effingham County is one of several legs the torch makes throughout the state before completing its final leg at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Bloomington-Normal June 9-11.
“Each individual takes a turn holding the torch because that’s what it’s about,” Rath said. “And just to see the smile on their faces is phenomenal.
“That’s what makes the day.”
Rath began coordinating the event about four years ago. Since then, he said the event and support for it has continued to grow.
“It actually did bring a tear to my eye last year because the support was awesome, and we wanna get it bigger and bigger every year,” Rath said.
Workers from several local businesses stepped outside Wednesday morning to cheer on the participants, many holding signs, blowing whistles and shaking noise makers.
Although he’s certainly pleased with this year’s turnout, Rath hopes to make future Torch Runs even bigger.
“The goal is to get Route 45 lined up with fans,” he said.
This year, Rath said there were 16 to 17 runners taking part in the Torch Run, while there were just eight runners in his first year as the event’s coordinator.
Not only did this year’s turnout surpass those of previous years, the sales of T-shirts tripled that of previous Torch Runs. Rath credited the impressive sales to local public officials, both past and current, and businesses that bought shirts to support the cause.
Many at the Torch Run gave freewill donations, which were added to the funds already raised in the past year through the Lake Sara Polar Plunge and Dam Run. In total, approximately $1,500 to $1,600 has been raised for local Special Olympics athletes.
“It’s something for everybody to get together and bond, just work toward a common goal,” Rath said.
The funds raised don’t include $25,000 donated to local Special Olympic athletes by Kohl’s, according to Rath.
Despite the clouds looming over the runners as they prepared to take off Wednesday morning, Rath remained optimistic and even invited rain on what is usually a hot day for participants.
“I heard it was gonna rain, spotty here and there maybe, but I think it’d be kind of fun to run in the rain,” he said.
Several parents of local Special Olympic athletes walked with their children during the start of the Torch Run, including Joe Williamson of Effingham, who has been taking part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run with his daughter, Macey, since she began competing in Special Olympics.
“We’ve been doing it 12-14 years,” Williamson said.
According to Williamson, Macey is looking forward to competing in the javelin throw at the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games.
“She’s always excited,” he said.
Williamson said he enjoys watching his daughter and her fellow athletes compete because “it’s unlike anything else.”
He cited an instance when one Special Olympics athlete helped another who had fallen during a race.
“Typically, the next runner just blasts past them,” Williamson said. “I’ve seen someone stop, turn around and come back and help that person get up. And then they’ll go and run across the finish line together.”
Williamson said his daughter also enjoys making friends through Special Olympics.
“It’s a social event for them as well,” he said. “And they just have a great time.”
In addition to members of the Illinois State Police, first responders from the Effingham Fire Department, Effingham Police Department and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office stood along East Jefferson Avenue and Third Street Wednesday to show their support for the runners.
Among the many members of law enforcement outside of the museum Wednesday was Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
“It’s a good program to be involved in,” Kuhns said. “It’s a good program to be in the community. It gives people a chance to see us in a different light.”
