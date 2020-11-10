A Sparta man died in a two-vehicle accident in Fayette County Monday.
A preliminary Illinois State Police investigation indicates Evan Dotson, 26, of Sparta, was driving a 2015 white Ford commercial truck south on Illinois 185, approximately half a mile north of 500 East, when Dotson fell asleep and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the center line and struck a trailer pulled by a 2018 Silver GMC truck driven by Jesse Rosenberger, 43, of Vandalia. The Ford truck then left the roadway to the left, entered a ditch and struck a tree. The accident occurred at 10:45 a.m.
A passenger in Dotson's vehicle, Chad Kinstler, 47, of Sparta, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dotson was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Rosenberger was not injured. The roadway was closed for about five hours.
Dotson was cited for improper lane usage, driving while fatigued, no valid driver's license, failure to wear a seat belt, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
