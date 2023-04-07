A year from Saturday, a total solar eclipse will darken Effingham and a swath of southern and central Illinois as the moon’s shadow traces a path across several states.
For the first time since 2017, the total solar eclipse will be visible Monday, April 8, 2024.
Effingham lies toward the northern edge of the eclipse’s path of totality, and residents here will be in its shadow for approximately 40 seconds, starting at 2:03 p.m.
Thousands of visitors are expected to make their way to the area next year to witness the special event.
Due to its campus being located at the center of the eclipse’s path, Southern Illinois University is already preparing to host a number of events and activities that will take place both during the eclipse and the days leading up to it.
Since Carbondale is at the center of its path, the eclipse will be visible for longer than other parts of Southern Illinois and is expected to last 4 minutes and 9 seconds, according to Southern Illinois University.
Bob Baer, a specialist in the School of Physics & Applied Physics at Southern Illinois University, said Mat Kaplan of the Planetary Society, who took part in a similar festival there in 2017, is returning to Carbondale to host the eclipse show at Saluki Stadium, which will cap off the Southern Illinois Crossroads Eclipse Festival.
“It’s going to be a four day eclipse festival, similar to what we did in 2017,” Baer said. “Anyone is allowed to attend.”
In addition to the eclipse viewing itself, Baer said attendees can expect a number of activities and presentations over the course of the festival, including presentations from the Crossroads Eclipse Research Workshop, the Crossroads Astronomy and Technology Expo, and the Crossroads Arts and Crafts Fair.
Visitors can also take part in Saluki-Con, which Baer describes as an event similar to Comic-Con that the university will be holding during the festival.
“The stadium show will have events going on with that as well,” Baer said. “It’s ticketed, but pretty much everything else on campus is free.”
Baer said that although attendees have to purchase tickets to attend the eclipse show in the stadium, visitors can enjoy the eclipse from just about anywhere on the Carbondale campus.
“You don’t have to be inside the stadium to see the eclipse,” he said.
Roughly 30,000 people came to to the town for the previous eclipse festival in Carbondale, and organizers are already expecting a higher turnout in 2024.
“We had 15,000 in the stadium and an additional 15,000 outside the stadium just all over the campus,” Baer said.
Baer is one of many in Carbondale preparing for the eclipse and the festival.
Karla Berry is an associate professor at the Southern Illinois University School of Media Arts and is spearheading plans for a live two hour broadcast focused on the eclipse which will be shown on WSIU Public Broadcasting.
“We’re still putting all the plans together,” Berry said.
Like Baer, Berry said much of the eclipse festival has taken place outside of the stadium.
In fact, she said that many have gathered outside the stadium to tailgate as they watch the eclipse.
Despite the eclipse being a year away, Berry urges anyone interested in staying in Carbondale for the eclipse festival to begin finding hotel rooms before it’s too late.
“If anyone is planning on staying, they should make a reservation ASAP,” she said.
For anyone looking to enjoy the eclipse in Carbondale with a cold beverage, Berry said a special “eclipse beer” will be sold during the festival.
She said the beer is brewed by the Southern Illinois University Fermentation Science Institute in coordination with Ravina Brewing Company.
Berry also said she expects several groups of middle school students to also travel to the campus on a field trip to experience the eclipse.
Berry said even NASA will be there for the eclipse.
Tickets to the stadium show are on sale now.
Regular tickets to the stadium show cost $25 while tickets for K-12 students are available for $5 per student.
Attendees can also purchase a $200 club package and parking near the stadium on the day of the eclipse costs $35 per vehicle.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for the eclipse show at Saluki Stadium or learning more about the eclipse itself and the festival at Southern Illinois University can visit https://eclipse.siu.edu/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.