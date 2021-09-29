On Sept. 28, the South Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force (SEIDTF) obtained two arrest warrants pursuant to multiple drug investigations conducted in the Salem area. The arrest warrants were for Michael J. Lyday Jr., a 37-year-old male of Salem, and David Purcell, a 66-year-old male of Salem.
On Sept. 28, the South Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force (SEIDTF) and Salem Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant. Michael Lyday Jr. was arrested at a residence in the area of North Broadway in Salem. David Purcell was arrested at a residence in the area of Vincent Street in Salem.
Lyday Jr. and Purcell were charged with the offenses of Delivery of Methamphetamine, Class X Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine, Class X Felony; and Operation of a Drug Involved Premises, Class X Felony. Lyday Jr. and Purcell are jailed at Marion County awaiting a bond hearing.
SEIDTF is comprised of the Salem Police Department, the Flora Police Department, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Robinson Police Department and the Illinois State Police. This investigation was a cooperative effort among the member police departments in an effort to curb drug usage and violence in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.