When ground breaks later this year at South Central Middle School in Kinmundy on a nearly $2.8 million project, it will be the third round of renovation in District 401 since Kerry Herdes took over as superintendent in 2015.
“I’m ‘Bob the Builder,’” Herdes quipped. “Ever since I’ve been superintendent we’ve built or renovated something.”
The latest project is a new entrance to the gym at the middle school, which serves 150 students from Kinmundy, Farina, St. Peter and Alma.
“We’re renovating a front entrance to the gymnasium at our middle school,” Herdes said. “Basically, it’s the whole front side of that building, where the gym entrance is all the way over to the school building. It’s going to renovate the front entrance, add a lobby and add a connection hallway. Our kids are walking outside now. They will not have to walk outside. They’ll have a nice entrance point into the gym for P.E. and for ball games. There will be a nice new set of bathrooms. We’re improving and renovating the concession area – making it nice, as well.”
The cost is estimated to be between $2.5 million and $2.8 million. Bids will be opened later this month, with construction scheduled to begin in May or early summer.
COVID relief funds are paying for half of the cost. The other half is coming out of a 1% sales tax fund.
“It’s something we’ve known we needed for generations – probably the past 30 years,” Herdes said. “I’ve seen plans for this at least 20 years ago. Getting the money. Getting the logistics of everything.”
Herdes has long been familiar with the district’s needs. He was the grade school principal for nine years before becoming superintendent.
“We built a huge addition onto the grade school – $5 million” in 2015, he said. The high school was renovated for $7 million in 2017.
There are 225 students at the high school and 300 at the grade school.
“It’s a state of the art facility now. We put eight classrooms on and a multi-purpose room at the grade school. We did eight classrooms at the high school, with a cafeteria and renovated lobby space.”
“We’re living out the wishes of past board members, past administrators and other community members on what they’d love to see on this campus,” Herdes said. “You can basically say that on all three of the projects. I’m blessed I’ve been part of helping to do all three of those projects.”
So, what’s next?
“Boy, I don’t know. We have some renovation of our bus garage. It’s getting some age on it. And we have our solar panels that will be installed on all three sites.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.