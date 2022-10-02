NEOGA — A large crowd gathered at Jennings Park in Neoga Saturday to enjoy barbecue, live music and games at this year’s Sooeyfest.
The event has long been a community tradition in Neoga, and it has been revitalized in recent years, allowing a new generation to experience the festivities.
Neoga native Tonya Hill organized a fundraiser at the event for the FFA boosters to help ensure every FFA member receives a blue jacket. She has been coming to Sooeyfest for decades and is happy to see that it’s still being held after all these years.
“I have been coming since they originally started it back in the late ‘80s. They stopped for quite a while and then they just rejuvenated it in the last four or five years,” she said.
Hill called the fundraiser, which drew a crowd of mostly children and some adults, unique.
Named “Pig Poop Bingo,” organizers placed a young pig, which was provided by Tyler Walk of Walk Stock Farms in Neoga, in a wooden enclosure with 100 different numbered squares. Each square represented a $10 donation, and as the game’s name suggests, whoever bet on the square that the pig relieved itself on won. The winner was awarded with half of the money raised by the event. With $1,000 in total, the winner took home $500.
Continuing its tradition, Sooeyfest included a barbecue smoke-off competition that drew different teams from around the area. One of the teams, called the “Wonkey Donkeys,” is based out of Neoga and includes locals Bob Schafer and Mitch Stancie.
The two haven’t been coming to Sooeyfest for long, but they are no strangers to barbecue.
“We were at the EffingHam-Jam,” Schafer said referring to another area barbecue competition.
“This is our second year here but we do at least a half dozen or so a year, all around,” he added.
They cooked a variety of foods for the event, some of which were developed by the team members themselves. One of their creations is peanut butter and jelly sandwich wings.
“It tastes just like the sandwich,” said Schafer.
Stancie said they were also cooking ribs, brisket and shotgun shells, which consists of manicotti and sausage stuffed with cheese and filled with bacon. Schafer credits Stancie with many of their creations. Schafer said his favorite thing about Sooeyfest is not just the barbecue, but the community.
“It’s low key. It’s a lot of fun. There’s a good turnout. It’s a good community event,” he said.
In addition to the fundraiser and the smoke-off, a free lunch of ham and beans was provided to guests.
The event also included a 5K run, children’s story time, pigtail contest, train ride and games such as checkers and corn hole. Music at the event was provided by Dakota Danielle, the Boom Box All 80s Band, and Jeremy Todd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.