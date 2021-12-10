ALTAMONT – It’s been a frustrating couple of weeks for an Altamont woman. The Social Security Administration listed her as dead in mid-November.
She’s not.
“They said sometimes that happens,” Judy Milleville said in an interview.
Milleville was on vacation with her husband in Branson, Missouri when she checked her bank account online. She noticed her monthly Social Security money was deposited, then taken out a couple of days later.
“It was deposited on Nov. 17 and on Nov. 19 it was returned,” Milleville said. “When we got home on Wednesday the 24th I called the bank in town and asked them why my Social Security check was returned.”
She also noticed that her Medicare insurance credit was missing.
The bank didn’t know what was going on, but promised to investigate. The bank called her back with some bad news.
“They have a big database that is keyed into my Social Security number and they had gotten notification from Social Security that I was deceased as of November 11th,” she said. “The bank told me I would have to notify Social Security, because they are not going to send your check through if they think you’re deceased.”
Milleville called the Social Security office in Effingham, but no one knew what happened. She was told that some numbers probably got switched around.
“They wouldn’t take my word for it,” she said of her insistence that she was not dead. “And I have to set up an appointment to meet with them in person with my photo ID.”
So, she went to the Effingham Social Security office the day before Thanksgiving and they started correcting the situation. She was told since it was Thanksgiving, the process wouldn’t start until the next Monday.
“On the way home from Effingham I went through the drive-thru to get a sandwich and tried to use my credit card and was told my credit card wouldn’t go through,” she said.
Milleville didn’t think too much about it because sometimes credit cards act strange.
“The next day I called my credit card company and asked her if there was a problem with my credit card because it wouldn’t go through for me,” she said. “She acted kind of funny on the phone. She said she had paperwork in front of her that said I was deceased and said I can’t really talk to you on the phone.”
Luckily, Judy Milleville’s husband, Ken Milleville, shares the same account. He called the credit card company and found out he could still used the credit card in his name, however Judy couldn’t use her credit card. They told him he would have to fax a letter from Social Security saying that it was a mistake.
Judy Milleville contacted Social Security again and was told it could take up to two weeks before she would receive a letter stating that she was not deceased and that Social Security made a mistake.
She got her Social Security check and prescription plan credit back on Dec. 1, however didn’t realize her fight for her life wasn’t over. Retired from teaching at Altamont Lutheran Interparish School, she got another surprise on Monday of this week from her retirement plan.
“My husband got a letter (from the retirement plan) with sympathy about my death and wanted to know about what to do with my retirement benefit,” Milleville said. “So, they canceled my retirement benefit and also canceled my retirement supplemental savings plan.”
“I called them (the company managing the retirement plan) on Tuesday and was told the accounts were frozen until they received notification from Social Security. He told me you wouldn’t believe how many times this happens,” she said.
Milleville said she called the bank Tuesday to double check that everything was OK and the bank told her to call her elected representative, who might be able to help her with her situation.
“I called the office of Rep. Mary Miller and told them what was going on,” she said.
Someone from Miller’s office asked her to come to the Effingham office.
“She was extremely helpful,” Milleville said. “She (a worker in Mary Miller’s office) called the Social Security office and they called me. Social Security wasn’t aware that my teacher retirement, savings plan, credit cards were canceled because of their database. A notice saying I was deceased went to any account that had my Social Security number.”
She was told by the Social Security office they would send her a letter right away that she can use to correct the situation. Milleville received her letter late Friday afternoon.
“I have to take that letter make copies of it and fax it to my different accounts. They won’t do it,” she said. “I still don’t understand how this could happen.”
Eric Martinez, Deputy Regional Communications Director for the Chicago Regional Social Security Administration office, said he could not comment specifically on the Milleville case due to privacy laws.
“However, please know that approximately 2.9 million deaths are reported to the Social Security Administration each year and our records are highly accurate. Of these millions of death reports we receive each year, less than one-quarter of 1 percent are subsequently corrected. Deaths are reported to Social Security primarily from the states, but also from family members, funeral homes, and financial institutions,” Martinez said.
“If a person suspects that they have been incorrectly listed as deceased on their Social Security record, they should contact their local Social Security office as soon as possible,” he said. “They can locate the phone number to their nearest Social Security office at ssa.gov/agency/contact/. They should be prepared to send at least one piece of current (not expired) original form of identification. Social Security takes immediate action to correct our records and we can provide a letter that the error has been corrected that can be shared with other organizations.”
